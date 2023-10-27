Ron DeSantis talks foreign policy at the Heritage Foundation: Attacks on Biden, little on Trump

WASHINGTON - Ron DeSantis outlined foreign policy plans Friday before a prominent group of Washington-based conservatives, and drew more contrasts with President Joe Biden than with Republican frontrunner Donald Trump.

Saying that “American power is on the decline," the Florida governor pledged a foreign policy designed to confront adversaries China and Iran and defend allies like Israel.

"First and foremost, you've got to put the American people first," DeSantis said in echoing a Trump-like manta in a speech at the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank.

Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Heritage Foundation, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, as part of the Mandate for Leadership Series in Washington. (AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel)

No talk of Trump

DeSantis did not mention the Republican nomination battle with Trump, who enjoys leads of more than 30-to-40 percentage points in a series of state and national polls.

DeSantis, meanwhile, is struggling to hold onto a second place against former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

DeSantis-style foreign policy

In his policy speech at the Heritage Foundation, DeSantis discussed a U.S. foreign policy approach that focuses mainly on the nation's top military and economic competitor: China.

Pledging to confront China over its military expansion, abuse of trade rules, and spying, DeSantis argued that China is the key to other foreign policy challenges. He said Beijing is a benefactor to Russia in its invasion of Ukraine and Iran in its support of Hamas in its conflict with Israel.

The use of force?

Pledging to be careful with potential American military action, DeSantis - a former military lawyer - said force would only be used when there is a clear reason and specific mission.

"Those who seek to harm the United States of America will have no worse enemy than the United States of America," DeSantis said.

Saying that foreign policy also involves military and economic policies, DeSantis' plans range from forging a "four oceans Navy" to better border security to increased energy production.

Attacks on Biden

In terms of politics, DeSantis blamed Biden for the aggression of China, Russia, and Hamas, claiming “the Biden foreign policy is rudderless, weak, misguided, and solicitous of America’s adversaries."

The Biden campaign and other Democrats said DeSantis and his Republican allies have parroted Russian Vladimir Putin's complaints about Ukraine and applauded Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., for blocking key military leadership appointments over abortion policy.

“Ron DeSantis’s foreign policy agenda would endanger the United States and undermine our allies," said Sarafina Chitika, a spokesperson for the Democratic National Committee. "It's clear he’s out of his depth."

Trump appointees

DeSantis' only direct comment about Trump came in a question-and-answer session in which he was asked about Trump's comments that the bureaucracy blocked many of his initiatives when he was in office.

"The former president appointed people who worked against his agenda," DeSantis said. "Those were bad appointments."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ron DeSantis talks foreign policy: Big hits on Biden, little on Trump