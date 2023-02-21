Ron DeSantis sees winning formula in attacking Joe Biden on Ukraine

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is embarking on a nationwide tour - Wilfredo Lee/AP

Ron DeSantis could very well be the Republican presidential candidate in 2024, but he has offered very few clues about his foreign policy agenda.

From his governor's mansion in Florida, Mr DeSantis has made clear where he stands on most domestic issues, from crime and policing to education and abortion.

The "anti-woke" governor has revelled in taking on Disney and other political opponents at home as he leans into America's culture wars, while remaining tight-lipped on foreign battles.

Until now, Mr DeSantis has been particularly circumspect on his approach to one of America's biggest foreign policy challenges: the war in Ukraine.

And for good reason. Russia's invasion has exposed a growing chasm within the GOP over America's role on the global stage.

The spectrum of views range from a small, but influential, minority who oppose funding Kyiv, and are even somewhat sympathetic to Vladimir Putin, to foreign policy hawks who believe Washington should do far more to confront Moscow.

But with polls suggesting the public is growing weary of the huge cost of funding Ukraine, Mr DeSantis has assessed the national mood and spotted an opening to attack Joe Biden.

In a surprise intervention on Monday, he criticised Mr Biden's unchecked funding of Ukraine as he responded to the US president's unannounced visit to Kyiv.

WATCH: Gov. Ron DeSantis says U.S. has no "interest" on getting involved in "proxy war," slams "blank checks" from Biden admin to Ukraine



"What is the strategic objective? [...] Just saying it's an open-ended blank check [to Ukraine] is unacceptable." pic.twitter.com/aXq7g4Epnz — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) February 20, 2023

Mr Biden has "effectively a blank-cheque policy with no clear, strategic objective identified", Mr DeSantis told Fox News, America's largest cable TV audience.

Story continues

As the White House lauded Mr Biden's high-risk visit to the warzone, the Florida governor was focusing attention on the crisis playing out on America's own doorstep.

“[Biden's] very concerned about those borders halfway around the world. He’s not done anything to secure our own border here at home,” he said, referencing the surge in illegal immigration on the US-Mexico border.

Mr DeSantis went on to downplay Moscow's threat to Nato allies, describing Russia as a "third-rate military power”, while taking a hawkish stance on China.

It is a politically savvy argument that will play well with the "Make America Great Again" (MAGA) base cultivated by Donald Trump and his acolytes in Congress, who have already drafted a "Ukraine Fatigue Resolution" calling for an end to all US military and financial aid.

It also deftly avoids taking a definitive stance on Russian aggression that could alienate Republicans on either side of the divide.

Mr DeSantis has walked this tightrope for some time. While Mr Trump was describing Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine as "genius" last year, Mr DeSantis was ridiculing the Russian president as “an authoritarian gas station attendant” - but stayed silent on military funding for Ukraine.

The timing of Mr DeSantis' intervention is not insignificant. The Florida governor is preparing to embark on a nationwide book tour that he hopes will position him as the party's potential new standard-bearer.

In setting out his stall on Ukraine, Mr DeSantis sees a winning formula in attacking Mr Biden and uniting a coalition of Republican voters behind him.