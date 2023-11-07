Ron DeSantis Receives Taunting New Campaign Ad From Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Fallon put the boot into Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis with a series of spoof campaign ads for the Florida governor on Monday’s episode of “The Tonight Show.”

Fallon pounced on rumors that DeSantis wears lifts. (DeSantis denies the claim that has become the latest strange focal point of the race for the GOP nomination).

One of the reimagined spots boasted about DeSantis lifting America “to new heights.” Others said he was “a shoe-in” and would “heel the nation.”

Watch the video here:

