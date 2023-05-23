Ron DeSantis to launch 2024 presidential bid on Twitter - reports

Ron DeSantis is considered the main challenger to Mr Trump for the 2024 Republican nomination

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will announce his 2024 presidential bid during a discussion with Elon Musk on Wednesday, according to US media.

Mr Musk, Twitter's CEO, is scheduled to host a Twitter Spaces event with Mr DeSantis at 18:00 local time (22:00 GMT).

A campaign video is expected later the same evening, according to NBC.

Mr DeSantis is considered the main challenger to former president Donald Trump.

The governor is part of a growing list of Republican contenders for the party's nomination for the 2024 presidential race.

Twitter Spaces is a platform that allows "creators" to host audio conversations on Twitter.

A Fox News tweet about the upcoming Twitter Spaces meeting was retweeted by Mr Musk to his 140 million followers on Tuesday.

At a Wall Street Journal event, Mr Musk claimed the occasion will mark "the very first time" such an announcement takes place on social media.

It is not clear whether Mr Musk is expressing support for the Florida governor's campaign by hosting the launch on his platform.

NBC reported that the event will be moderated by tech entrepreneur David Sacks, a supporter of Mr DeSantis.

Mr DeSantis's announcement will come on the first day of a fundraising retreat in Miami where his supporters will reportedly be briefed about the upcoming campaign.

It will end months of speculation about when Mr DeSantis will officially announce his candidacy.

Over the coming months, he is expected to pitch himself as an accomplished politician with a long list of conservative policy achievements - without the "drama" of Mr Trump.

Earlier this month, he aimed thinly veiled criticism at the former president, saying that governing is not about "building a brand or talking on social media".