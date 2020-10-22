Florida to further loosen restrictions on nursing home visits, Ron DeSantis says

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said on Thursday Florida will loosen COVID-19 restrictions on visits to the state’s most vulnerable residents, leaving major policy decisions to the discretion of individual long term care facilities.

Floridians have been allowed to visit loved ones in long term care facilities with some restrictions since Sept. 1. But now, DeSantis said, facilities would be required to allow outdoor visits even if a case is reported in the facility. There will no longer be restrictions on children visiting the facilities, and the number of visitors allowed at one time would be left up to individual homes, DeSantis said.

The announcement came on a day when Florida reported 5,558 new cases of COVID-19, the highest number of cases since August 15.

This story will be updated.