Ron DeSantis fights a war against ‘woke’ culture ahead of a possible White House run | Opinion

PureWow

It's not every day that you win an Oscar and get a shoutout from a royal, but author Charlie Mackesy (who wrote The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse) experienced exactly that. Mackesy recently adapted his bestselling 2019 picture book into an animated short film for Apple TV+. The movie was produced by Matthew Freud, among others. Following Mackesy and Freud's win, King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla used their Twitter account to congratulate the author. “He won!” the tweet read. “Hug