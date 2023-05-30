Ron DeSantis claims US 'careening towards bankruptcy' ahead of crunch debt ceiling vote - latest updates

Florida's Republican governor Ron DeSantis - AP Photo/John Raoux

A handful of hard-right Republicans said they would oppose the deal to raise the $31.4trn (£25.5trn) debt ceiling, highlighting the dangers of the US suffering a "catastrophic" default.

Conservatives have criticised the agreement between Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy for falling short of the deep spending cuts they wanted.

Meanwhile, liberals have bemoaned policy changes such as new work requirements for older Americans in the food aid program.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a candidate for the Republican 2024 presidential nomination, said the deal does not do enough to change the fiscal trajectory.

He told Fox News: "After this deal, our country will still be careening toward bankruptcy."

President Biden said he "feels good" about the debt ceiling deal which will be considered by the House Rules Committee this afternoon before a vote on sending it to the full House for a vote expected Wednesday.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned of the "catastrophic" consequences of a deal not being passed, which could mean the US runs out of money as soon as June 1 and could default on its debts.

07:05 AM

US bonds given boost by hopes of debt deal

Treasuries and US stocks rallied in pre-market trading amid hopes that Congress will pass a debt-accord to head off a default as White House and Republican congressional leaders stepped up lobbying in support of the deal.

Near-maturity Treasury bills were boosted in Asian hours as trading resumed after the US markets were closed for Memorial Day. More broadly, Treasury yields declined across the curve on debt dated from five years to 30 years.

Contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 rose 0.3pc and 0.4pc, respectively. European futures made small gains and the picture across Asian equity markets was mixed.

The dollar, which has benefited from angst around the statutory borrowing limit, slightly fell, with an index of greenback sitting comfortably below the two-month high set last week.

06:55 AM

Good morning

Joe Biden's deal to raise the US debt ceiling still faces challenges despite the President saying he "feels good" about the prospects for the plan to get through Congress before America runs out of money.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a candidate for the Republican 2024 presidential nomination, aligned himself with hard-right members of his party who plan to vote against the proposals.

He told Fox News: "After this deal, our country will still be careening toward bankruptcy."



Asian shares were mixed in directionless trading following a US holiday, as optimism about a deal on America's debt was dented by worries about the regional economy.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 0.4pc in morning trading to 31,119.27. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was little changed, inching up less than 0.1pc to 7,218.60. South Korea's Kospi added 0.9pc to 2,581.89. Hong Kong's Hang Seng dipped 0.5pc to 18,458.25, while the Shanghai Composite lost 0.6% to 3,202.41.

Analysts say investors remain concerned about the a possible "second wave" of Covid-19 cases in China, although the economic impact is expected to be more limited than from the earlier pandemic wave.

China's recovery from virus-related disruptions during the past several years appears to be faltering, adding to worries over the regional economy.

