Ron DeSantis' 2018 Rival Seeks Hearing After Trump Says He Intervened In Vote Count

Mary Papenfuss
·2 min read

Lawyers for Andrew Gillum, the 2018 Democratic gubernatorial nominee in Florida, are demanding a court hearing to investigate Donald Trump’s claim that he intervened in the ballot count that year to support Republican Ron DeSantis.

The ex-president wrote Thursday on his Truth Social platform that he sent in the FBI and Justice Department to stop the vote tabulation in Broward County before DeSantis could lose the race.

“I sent in the FBI and the U.S. Attorneys, and the ballot theft immediately ended, just prior to them running out of the votes necessary to win,” Trump said, claiming he “fixed” the DeSantis campaign.

“I stopped his election from being stolen.”

Gillum’s attorneys pounced on the information.

“Former President Trump’s posts raise serious questions about how exactly Trump ‘fixed’ DeSantis’ campaign and what Trump directed the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office to do, and whether there is any connection to the FBI’s investigation and later prosecution of Gillum,” his lawyers wrote in a court action Friday, the Tallahassee Democrat reported.

Gillum, a former mayor of Tallahassee, got hit with federal public corruption charges last year over donations to his gubernatorial campaign. His attorneys argue that Trump’s claims of supposed intervention in the ballot count suggest a retaliatory scheme against the one-time DeSantis rival.

So far, there’s no evidence that Trump was telling the truth.

Election officials in Broward County blasted the former president’s statements as flatly untrue.

“The Broward County Supervisor of Elections Office has no documentation of any federal law enforcement presence during the 2018 elections,” Ivan Castro, a spokesperson for the county supervisor of elections, said in a statement this week. “Also, to clarify, there is no evidence of corruption during the 2018 election cycle in Broward County.”

Trump has criticized DeSantis in recent days, with the two men widely seen as potential rivals in the next Republican presidential primary. Trump came up with the mocking nickname “Ron DeSanctimonious” for his possible competitor, and Roger Stone, a Trump ally, has attempted to characterize DeSantis as ungrateful for Trump’s support during his 2018 election bid.

Neither Trump nor DeSantis has commented on the former president’s post.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Latest Stories

  • Trump Makes Wild Claim About Using FBI To Ensure Ron DeSantis Victory In 2018

    It's very possible that Trump is lying to claim credit for the Florida governor's rise in national Republican politics as both men eye a presidential run.

  • Trump Lawyers Sanctioned by Judge on Clinton Conspiracy Suit

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump’s lawyers who accused Hillary Clinton and dozens of other people of engaging in a conspiracy to harm his reputation were sanctioned by a federal judge who excoriated them for filing a “frivolous,” politically motivated lawsuit.Most Read from BloombergMusk Warns Twitter Bankruptcy Possible as Senior Executives ExitMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkChina Eases Quarantine, Ends Flight Bans in Covid Zero ShiftFTX Latest: EU License Under

  • Mark Kelly: Time to let go of "conspiracies of the past"

    PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly urged Arizonans to let go of “conspiracies of the past" on Saturday, calling for unity a day after he won re-election to a crucial Senate seat. Arizona was central to former President Donald Trump's push to overturn the 2020 election and cast doubt on the legitimacy of President Joe Biden's victory. Kelly pressed to move past the false claims of a fraudulent election have shaped the state's politics for the past two years. Kelly defeated Republican Blake

  • More confusion at Twitter as Blue subscription vanishes one day after launch

    More senior staff have quit the company and US regulators said they have ‘deep concern’ for Twitter after Elon Musk said the company could collapse.

  • Democrat wins Arizona elections post over GOP conspiracist

    Democrat Adrian Fontes won the top elections post in Arizona on Friday, defeating a Republican rival who attended the Jan. 6 rally that preceded the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol and who said he would not have certified Joe Biden’s win in the state. Fontes, who formerly oversaw parts of the election system in Arizona’s most populous county, had said Republican Mark Finchem represented a danger to democracy if he had won. Finchem had emerged as one of the most prominent Republicans running for secretary of state positions around the country who falsely claimed that Biden was not elected legitimately.

  • Democrat Kelly wins Arizona Senate seat; Will Nevada decide Senate control?: live updates

    Democrats are within one seat of holding onto the Senate. The focus moves to Nevada as the balance of power in the 2022 midterm remains undetermined.

  • Judge fined a group of Trump lawyers $50k each for filing meritless and mistake-strewn lawsuit against Hillary Clinton

    Trump's lawyers accused Clinton and dozens of others of a vast conspiracy in a failed case. A judge slapped them with fines for misusing the courts.

  • Heavy rain causes floods in eastern Spain

    STORY: Video footage released by Castellon firefighters, showed firefighters rescuing people from stranded cars in flooded streets, including two minors stranded in a car and an elderly person carried from their flooded home.Water overflowed from a ravine in the town of Aldaia, near Valencia city, where airport authorities were forced to shut the runway until further notice.Spanish national meteorology agency (AEMET) declared maximum level of alert for the Valencia region, with the storm moving towards Catalonia and the interior of Spain.

  • 'Bogus,' 'ridiculous,' and 'made-up crap': DOJ veterans throw cold water on Trump's claim that he 'sent in the FBI' to help Ron DeSantis

    Four former FBI and DOJ officials told Insider Trump's claims were almost certainly false, with one calling them "complete nonsense."

  • Canada rides strong second-half performance to down the Dutch in men's rugby test

    AMSTERDAM — Canada scored 24 second-half points en route to a 37-25 win over the Netherlands on Saturday in an international rugby test match. The 28th-ranked Dutch kept it tight in the first half with the game tied 13-13 at the break under bright sunshine. But the 22nd-ranked Canadian men kept coming and took control in the second half until the Dutch scored two late tries. Ross Braude, Lindsey Stevens, Lucas Rumball and Josh Larsen scored tries for Canada. Cooper Coats kicked four conversions

  • Ovechkin scores again, Capitals beat Oilers 5-4 to end skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Ovechkin beat Stuart Skinner on the power play, making him the 163rd different NHL goaltender he has scored against. It's also the third game in a row he has scored on a new goalie after Detroit's Ville Husso and Arizona's Karel Vejmelka became Nos. 161 and 162. Goal No. 788 of

  • Tatum, Celtics beat Nuggets for season-best 5th win in row

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists and the Boston Celtics extended their season-best win streak to five games by beating the Denver Nuggets 131-112 on Friday night. It was Tatum’s third straight game with at least 30 points and seventh time with 30-plus this season. Jaylen Brown had 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Al Horford had six 3-pointers and finished 21 points and seven rebounds for Boston. The loss snapped the Nuggets’ four-game win stre

  • 4 Oilers with a chance to step up after Evander Kane's injury

    Evander Kane will be out at least three months, giving these Oilers players a giant opportunity to rise to the occasion.

  • Dach's two-goal night helps Canadiens beat Canucks 5-2 for back-to-back wins

    MONTREAL — Kirby Dach is starting to click with his Montreal Canadiens' teammates on and off the ice. Dach scored twice as Montreal downed the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Wednesday night for his first two-goal game with the Canadiens. The 21-year-old Dach was traded from the Chicago Blackhawks to Montreal last summer at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and he said that he's finding chemistry with Cole Caulfield and captain Nick Suzuki on the Habs' top line. "It’s been a ton of fun," said Dach about playing

  • Calgary Stampeders look to 2023 with Maier as Mitchell quarterbacking era likely over

    CALGARY — Jake Maier took his job. What was likely Bo Levi Mitchell's parting message as a Calgary Stampeder quarterback was believe Maier deserves it. "If you're questioning anything, I can tell you don't, because that guy is going to be very special," Mitchell said Monday as the Stampeders closed the book on their 2022 CFL season. "Jake's got a good head on his shoulders and a damn good arm as well." Maier, 25, went 6-3 in starts after replacing Mitchell in August. Maier's two-year contract ex

  • Former CFL rushing leader Stanback rounding into form with Montreal Alouettes

    TORONTO — It's been a steady, gradual return for William Stanback. The 2021 CFL rushing leader will appear in a sixth straight game Sunday when Montreal visits the Toronto Argonauts in the East Division final. The six-foot, 233-pound Stanback suffered a fractured ankle during the Alouettes' season-opening 30-27 road loss to Calgary that required surgery. Stanback, 28, returned for Montreal's 24-18 loss to Ottawa on Oct. 10 and in its final four regular-season games ran for 142 yards on 31 carrie

  • Oilers forward Evander Kane out 3-4 months after wrist cut by skate

    Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss three to four months after being cut on the left wrist by a skate blade. The injury occurred during Edmonton's 3-2 win at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Kane got tangled with Lightning defenceman Philippe Myers just inside the Edmonton defensive zone and while on the ice was cut by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon's skate blade 3:27 into the second period. Kane was transported to a hospital and underwent a procedure Tuesday night. The 31-year-old Kane, who signe

  • 4 Titans out on defense, Tannehill chance to start vs Denver

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has a chance to start Sunday after practicing all week on his sprained right ankle, and Tennessee likely will need the veteran since four defensive starters were ruled out Friday against the Denver Broncos. Tannehill still is being evaluated and was limited Friday at practice. Yet he practiced some each day this week after missing two straight games with an ankle injury suffered in the Oct. 23 win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis st

  • Smith scores in OT, Knights down Leafs 4-3 for eighth straight win

    TORONTO — Sheldon Keefe has seen growth in his team over the last week. All those good vibes following a rocky start to the season aside, the Maple Leafs showed Tuesday there's still a long road ahead. Reilly Smith scored his second of the night 23 seconds into overtime as the Vegas Golden Knights came back from a goal down in the third period to extend their win streak to eight games with a 4-3 victory over Toronto. The Leafs were in trouble following an ugly four-game slide that started with a

  • AP source: Panthers CB Jackson has torn left Achilles tendon

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers starting cornerback Donte Jackson will miss the remainder of the season after tearing his left Achilles tendon in Carolina’s 25-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night, a person familiar with the situation said Friday. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has not yet announced the news. Jackson had started nine games this season with 30 tackles and two interceptions, including one he returned for a