Ron Darling: 'I feel like it's the right time' to return to Mets' broadcast booth

NEW YORK — Ron Darling is glad to be back.

Darling, who has been away from the Mets’ broadcast booth while battling thyroid cancer, will call his first game since April 13 on Tuesday night, when New York takes on the Giants at Citi Field.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“You don’t realize until you’re away how much this is in your blood,” said Darling, 58, who works as a color analyst for SNY and TBS.

“As far as how I’ll feel, it’s kind of unknown. I don’t know what my stamina is going to be like in the game or voice-wise. So if (my partner) Keith Hernandez is talking a lot, you’ll know where I’m at. But I feel like it’s the right time, and everyone thinks it’s the right time, too. So we’ll try.”

Ron Darling (thyroid cancer) returned to Citi Field to call the Mets-Giants game on Tuesday night. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

Darling announced he had been diagnosed with thyroid cancer on May 6, after doctors removed a mass from his chest. At this point, he’s going to be monitoring his health while hoping to work through late October. The Mets don’t leave New York again until June 17, so he’ll have a light schedule for a couple weeks before having to ramp it up.

“It was kind of sobering,” Darling said of receiving the cancer diagnosis. “I’ve been asked that question before, and I haven’t really wrapped my brain around it yet, maybe because we’re in-season. Maybe I will in the offseason. I don’t know. I think anyone that’s kind of confronted with their feeling of mortality or whatever, I really didn’t have any feelings about myself. I only had feelings about my three sons and my wife. That really was the only thing that I thought about. I’ll think about me maybe down the road.”

Darling, who knew he was ready to return when he was watching all the Mets’ west-coast games until the final out, said he received 3,000-5,000 letters from fans while he was away, a grand gesture he greatly appreciated.

Story continues

“I feel like I do this simple little job of being on air, but it reaches a lot of folks,” Darling said. “I was 22 years old when I got called up by the Mets, I’m 58 now, and I feel like I’ve gotten love from these fans for that entire time. And none more evident than the last 60 days, so really, honestly, completely humbled. You feel like it’s just a little personal struggle, a challenge that you have. But so many people want to make sure you feel as though you have their hugs. So I’m still trying to wrap my brain around that one, too.”

Darling complimented Todd Zeile — who filled in for Darling during his absence — calling Zeile a “great teammate” who did a “fantastic” job.

Before his departure due to health reasons, Darling was sued by Lenny Dykstra over Darling’s allegations in his book “108 Stitches” that Dykstra used racial slurs toward Red Sox pitcher Oil Can Boyd during the 1986 World Series. Dykstra has denied the allegations, though Darling reiterated Tuesday that he stands behind them.

“I think very simply that Lenny feels one way, and I feel another because of what I wrote, and now it’s in the lawyers’ hands,” Darling said. “I guess that’s all I can say.”