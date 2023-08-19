Ron Cephas Jones, ‘This Is Us’ Emmy Winner, Dies at 66

Ron Cephas Jones, who left viewers emotional throughout his breakthrough run on NBC’s “This Is Us,” has died, according to multiple media reports.

Jones, 66, had broken through as an older actor portraying William “Shakespeare” Hill on the soapy NBC drama, father to Sterling K. Brown’s Randall Pearson.

The first credited role Jones played was in 1994, but he continued to get work in projects including “Law & Order,” “NYPD Blue” and “He Got Game.” But he hit a new level of prominence as an estranged father on “This Is Us,” one who knew his time was limited and whose arc ultimately depicted his death.

Despite that, largely thanks to the show’s multiple timelines throughout its run and occasional fantasy sequences, Jones occasionally recurred on the series even after his character’s death.

Ron Cephas Jones had a prolific career, but he gave one of the greatest TV performances of the 2010s as William on This Is Us. The episode dedicated to his character’s passing is a masterpiece, and a perfect, fitting microcosm of his gifts as a performer. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/3AIkNCEEHB — Brandon Lewis TIFF23 (@blewis1103) August 19, 2023

Jones’s daughter Jasmine is also an actor, best known for originating the roles of Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds in the musical “Hamilton.” She’s also been seen in both the film and TV versions of “Blindspotting,” as well as the series “Mrs. Fletcher.”

People first reported the news of Jones’s death, citing a representative for the actor.

