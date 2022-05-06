Ron Black making bid for deputy mayor in Selwyn Township

Longtime Selwyn Township resident Ron Black, a former two-term councillor and a retired businessperson, has announced his plans to run for deputy mayor in the municipality.

Black, who has called Selwyn Township home for 42 years, started a career in business before entering municipal politics more than 20 years ago. He helmed the Selwyn-based company Breox Medical before selling it in 1997.

In 1994, he was elected to the former Smith Township council as councillor at large. During his first term, Black chaired or sat on several committees, including finance and the fire services committee.

In 1997, he was re-elected to what was then Smith-Ennismore Lakefield Township. Throughout his second term, Black participated in the municipal restructuring and amalgamation of Smith and Ennismore townships and the Village of Lakefield.

Black then returned to the world of business. Six years ago, he retired as director of business development at Praxair Canada Inc. He stepped back into municipal politics in 2018 when he ran for mayor of Selwyn. He was defeated by incumbent Andy Mitchell, who is not seeking re-election.

Since 2019, Black has served as president at Abbeyfield House Society of Lakefield and is currently the vice chair for Four Counties Addiction Services and Treatment.

Additionally, he chairs the loans committee for Community Futures Peterborough, and, since 2015, he’s worked with the Client Services Advisory Committee — ALS Society Ontario. He’s also a member of the Peterborough Region Angel Network.

In an interview with The Examiner, Black said his business background, coupled with his close involvement with several community committees — tackling affordable housing, addictions, small business and patient advocacy — makes him a viable candidate who is in-tune with the needs of community members and the challenges they face.

“My biggest concern about the township moving forward is how fast it’s going to grow and how we’re going to manage that growth,” Black said.

“As a former two-term member of council with business development, productivity and planning experience, I will use that expertise to ensure that there is an appropriate balance between the development, infrastructure, social, environmental and cultural needs for Selwyn Township residents.

“I’m a professional in productivity, so I hope to make sure the dollars that we do spend are spent to result in the best services for residents.”

Nominations for the Oct. 24 election opened on Monday. While Black has not yet signed up to run, he plans to file the required paperwork Friday. The deadline to file by is Aug. 19.

Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative. Reach him at bburke@metroland.com.

