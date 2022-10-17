‘Romostradamus’ Tony Romo correctly predicted Bills-Chiefs score in first quarter

CBS Sports’ Tony Romo continues to earn his ‘Romostradamus’ nickname, as he’s correctly predicted what would happen in football games since his first season as a broadcaster.

Romo made an instant impression after joining CBS Sports in 2017 as he often would say what would happen on plays before they unfolded.

Heck, he even correctly called the Chiefs’ appearance in Super Bowl LV months before that game, which shows Romo can also see farther into the future than the upcoming play of a game.

In the first quarter of the Buffalo Bills’ 24-20 win over the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, Romo did it again. This time, he called the actual score of the game with a little more than 5 minutes to play in the first quarter.

“This is gonna be a 24-20 type of game, maybe 30 if somebody’s gonna go off,” Romo told Jim Nantz.

As we know now, that was the final score as Romo did it again.

Here is the clip, courtesy of CBS Sports, that shows Romo is the 21st Century version of Nostradamus.