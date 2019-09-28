Romo struggles early in second round, misses cut

Tony Romo saw his bid to make a PGA cut, this time at the Safeway Open in Napa, Calif., fall apart on the front nine at Silverado Resort's North Course on Friday.





The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, who is now a CBS NFL broadcaster and amateur golfer playing the tournament on a sponsor's exemption, made bogeys on six of his first nine holes, although he recorded back-to-back birdies in that stretch as well.

Romo, who shot a 2-under-par 70 in Thursday's first round to finish the day tied for 28th, fared only slightly better on the back nine Friday, finishing with bogeys on the 12th, 13th and 17th holes along with a birdie on No. 16.





He finished the round at 6-over 78 to leave him at 4-over 148 for the tourney, tied for 129th in the 144-player field.





The 67 players who shot 2-under 142 or better made the cut.





This is Romo's fourth attempt to make a cut at a PGA tournament, and he hasn't come close. He is now a combined 42 shots over par through eight rounds.





Missing the cut leaves Romo free for his scheduled assignment to be in the booth for the Vikings-Bears game in Chicago on Sunday. He'll be able to fly to Chicago on Saturday to do his normal pregame preparation, the New York Post's Andrew Marchand reported last week.





CBS executives approved Romo's golf excursion after refusing to do so in similar circumstances last year, according to Marchand. The network told Marchand it had a backup analyst ready to fill in for Romo if necessary, but it wouldn't reveal who that person was.





--Field Level Media