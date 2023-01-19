Romeo Santos Reveals He's Expecting Baby No. 4 in Sultry Music Video with Pregnant Girlfriend

Ingrid Vasquez
·2 min read
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=69ppp5Ipook&amp;t=204s Romeo Santos - Solo Conmigo (Official Video) Romeo Santos 20.2M subscribers
SME

Romeo Santos is sharing a rare glimpse of his longtime partner — and their baby on the way!

On Tuesday, the 41-year-old singer released a sultry music video for the song "Solo Conmigo," in which he embraces his partner's pregnant belly, covered only by a sheer cloth, as he sings about their intimate and judgement-free connection.

The song, from Santos' 2022 album Formula, Vol. 3, includes lyrics that translate to: "I can't erase your history or who came before me. The saying goes that he who laughs last laughs best. Although some touched your body, only I reached the soul. You wasted feelings, nobody understood you, so many footprints on your bed. But I was the one who sealed your heart."

According to Billboard, the pregnancy announcement marks the couple's third child together and the fourth for Santos, who is a father to Alex Damian, Valentino, and Solano.

While the singer is known for keeping his personal life private, he shared an intimate look at the baby's ultrasound in the new music video, along with more sultry moments that include his head between his partner's legs and the two in bed in little clothing.

A representative for Santos did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In September, Santos opened up about his role as a father during a Q&A panel at Billboard's Latin Music Week.

"The kids always come first. I now bring food home every time I'm out, and I'm obsessed with my children," said Santos. While he noted that his children serve as a musical inspiration, he joked that he still has trouble with some aspects of parenting.

"I'm 41 years old, and I barely know how to wipe my own butt," he quipped.

In 2013, he admitted in an interview with Telemundo that he wasn't exactly excited and "ran like a coward" when he first learned that he was going to be a father to his oldest child, Alex.

He explained: "I enjoy being with my son and I love him, but at the moment I was so young, and the only thing that I could think of was the music career."

