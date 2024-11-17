Romeo Lavia's Belgium absence explained as extent of Chelsea hamstring knock revealed

Chelsea midfielder Romeo Lavia will miss Belgium's Nations League match against Israel on Sunday.

The 20-year-old missed Belgium's 1-0 defeat to Italy on Thursday and will play no part against Israel on Sunday, which will see him return to Chelsea early next week having not featured for his country in November.

Lavia confirmed in an interview with HLN Belgium earlier this week that he picked up a 'little knock' in the 1-1 draw against Arsenal, however was hoping to be fit for at least one of the international matches.

"I took a little knock in the match against Arsenal, but I think it will be fine," he said. "Hopefully for the match against Italy on Thursday, if not certainly for the match against Israel. I look forward to finally fully integrating myself into this group."

However, unfortunately for the midfielder, he will play no part after Belgium boss Domenico Tedesco confirmed Lavia was left out due to feeling his hamstrings.

Onana, Lukaku, De Cuyper, Lavia and Theate are not fit for the game against Israel and left the squad. — Belgian Red Devils (@BelRedDevils) November 16, 2024

Lavia will be disappointed to not feature for Belgium, however Chelsea will be relieved that the sensible approach is being taken, particularly given the midfielder's absence for the majority of the 2023/24 campaign due to injury.

Chelsea and Lavia will now be focused on ensuring he is available for selection for their Premier League clash against Leicester City as Enzo Maresca returns to his former club for the first time.

After missing a large chunk of last season, Lavia is delighted to have returned and wants to take Chelsea back to the top of the Premier League, which is where he believes they belong.

He told HLN: "The feeling after my first match against Manchester City, my former club, was great. At that moment I felt that I was really back. I have the confidence of the coach and I want to contribute to the success of the club.

"Chelsea is a club that should be at the top of England. That comes with pressure, that comes with high expectations, but that doesn't bother me. I like that. I see myself a bit like a coach on the pitch. I like to set the course and I like to get the ball often."