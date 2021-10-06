Romeo and Juliet review: an inspired choice for the Royal Ballet’s return

Cesar Corrales and Francesca Hayward in Romeo & Juliet (Helen Maybanks / ROH)

To some, it may not seem the most obvious of shows with which to open the Royal Ballet’s first full season in more than 18 months. Doomed passion, tragic death, plus stabbings, poisonings and sword fights galore – is Romeo and Juliet really the post-Covid pick-me-up that we’ve all been waiting for? Yet opening night proved just how much of an inspired choice it is.

Kenneth MacMillan’s take on Shakespeare’s star-cross’d lovers – long considered ballet’s ‘definitive’ version since its premiere in 1965 – may have two of dance’s most coveted roles at its centre, but this is a work that cries out for a strong supporting cast, as much versatile actors as they are first-class dancers. And of any major company in the world, the Royal has these in spades. Every way you look on stage and there’s a drama in miniature unfolding before you – from the lowly harlot trading her wares in front of an indifferent customer, to a bored market trader lolling insolently against a pillar.

Against this beautifully observed backdrop are set a host of standout secondary roles showcasing a troupe at the very top of its game – notably Marcelino Sambé’s charismatic Mercutio, James Hay’s cheeky Benvolio, Matthew Ball’s arrogant, mustachioed Tybalt and Gary Avis’s domineering Lord Capulet. That these dancers have MacMillan in their bones isn’t too much of a surprise (his works are a mainstay of the Royal’s repertoire after all); the real skill comes in how they make this 56-year-old ballet feel quite so fresh.

And what of those lovers? Francesca Hayward – tiny and fluid, with huge, expressive eyes and lyrical, flowing limbs – has been one of the company’s best Juliets since she first tackled the role in 2015. Then her heroine was filled with a childlike impulsivity, a not-yet woman who is both swept along by passion but is also the action’s main instigator. Her Romeo, quite simply, didn’t stand a chance. Now, teamed opposite a puppyish Cesar Corrales – her real-life boyfriend – Hayward still gives us the same innocent overwhelmed but with a crucial difference: this Romeo is with her every step of the way. From their first meeting in a crowded ballroom, to an abandoned balcony pas de deux and that devastating final tomb scene, there is never a moment where we aren’t convinced this is a couple hopelessly, irrevocably in the throes of all-consuming first love – and heedlessly heading towards disaster.

Royal Opera House, until 25 February 2022 (roh.org.uk)

