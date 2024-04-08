'Romeo & Juliet' director slams 'barrage of racial abuse' toward star Francesca Amewudah-Rivers

The theater company behind the upcoming Tom Holland and Francesca Amewudah-Rivers-led "Romeo & Juliet" play in London is speaking out after the lead actress faced "a barrage of racial abuse online."

"This must stop," The Jamie Lloyd Company wrote in a lengthy statement shared across social media on Friday. "We are working with a remarkable group of artists. We insist that they are free to create work without facing online harassment. We will continue to support and protect everyone in our company at all costs."

Amewudah-Rivers has faced an onslaught of bullying online and in her comments section, ranging from racism to colorism to featurism for her casting opposite Holland after The James Lloyd Company announced the full cast on March 28.

The Jamie Lloyd theater company continued: "Any abuse will not be tolerated and will be reported. Bullying and harassment have no place online, in our industry or in our wider communities."

"We celebrate the extraordinary talent of our incredible collaborators. The 'Romeo & Juliet' community will continue to rehearse with generosity and love, and focus on the creation of our production," the statement concluded.

Halle Bailey faced similar vitriol for her role as Ariel in "The Little Mermaid," with debates about the accuracy of casting Bailey – a Black woman – in the role of Ariel, who appeared as a light-skinned, redheaded mermaid in the 1989 animated film. Rachel Zegler also had pushback for her casting as the titular character in "Snow White" as a Latina actress portraying a princess described as "white as snow."

Amewudah-Rivers has previously starred in William Shakespeare plays "Macbeth" and "Othello" as well as Sophocles tragedy "Antigone" across London theaters. She also starred in two seasons of "Bad Education" on BBC. Her role in "Romeo & Juliet" marks her debut in the West End, which is the London equivalent to New York City's Broadway.

Holland shot to fame for his role as Peter Parker in three "Spider-Man" films and Marvel spin-offs. He has also shown his range in "The Devil All the Time," "The Crowded Room" and "Uncharted." This is his first time returning to the stage since he starred in "Billy Elliot: The Musical" as a child.

The Lloyd-directed "Romeo & Juliet" has also cast Freema Agyeman, Michael Balogun, Tomiwa Edun, Mia Jerome, Daniel Quinn-Toye, Nima Taleghani, Callum Heinrich, Kody Mortimer, Joshua-Alexander Williams and Ray Sesay.

The sold-out play is set for a limited run from May 11 to Aug. 3 at the Duke of York's Theatre in London.

