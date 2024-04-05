Romeo & Juliet director condemns 'deplorable racial abuse' against star

Francesca Amewudah-Rivers will play Juliet in a new production of Shakespeare's romance [Getty Images]

The theatre company behind a new West End production of Romeo and Juliet has condemned the "deplorable racial abuse" directed towards one of its stars.

The show, which features Spider-Man actor Tom Holland as Romeo, unveiled its full cast last week, including Francesca Amewudah-Rivers as Juliet.

On Friday, the Jamie Lloyd Company said there had been "a barrage of deplorable racial abuse online directed towards a member of our company".

"This must stop," a statement said.

"We are working with a remarkable group of artists. We insist that they are free to create work without facing online harassment.

"We will continue to support and protect everyone in our company at all costs. Any abuse will not be tolerated and will be reported.

"Bullying and harassment have no place online, in our industry or in our wider communities."

Tom Holland is a 27-year-old British actor best known for his role in Spider-Man [Getty Images]

It was announced in February that Holland would star in the new production of Shakespeare's romantic tragedy.

It will mark the first time the actor has appeared on stage as an adult, having previously starred in Billy Elliot The Musical as a child.

Amewudah-Rivers will make her West End debut opposite Holland, with the play directed by Lloyd.

The rehearsal room is "full of joy, compassion and kindness", the statement said, adding that the company celebrates the "extraordinary talent" of everyone involved in the show.

"The Romeo and Juliet community will continue to rehearse with generosity and love, and focus on the creation of our production," it added.

The show will run at the Duke of York's Theatre in London from 11 May until 3 August.