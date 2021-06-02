Romelu Lukaku Chelsea FC transfer blow with striker ‘staying’ at Inter Milan

(Reuters)

Romelu Lukaku has confirmed he is staying at Inter Milan this summer amid interest from his former club Chelsea.

Lukaku enjoyed a stellar 2020/21 season at Inter Milan, scoring 24 goals to lead the Nerazzurri to the title while also being named MVP.

Chelsea are on the lookout for a new striker this summer, with the likes of Harry Kane, Erling Haaland and Lukaku on their shortlist.

With Manchester City widely viewed as favourites to sign Kane, Lukaku and Haaland are thought to be more attainable targets for the Champions League winners - but the Belgian has shot down talk of a move away from Milan.

Appearing on Belgian TV station VTM for their 'Deviltime' show ahead of this summer's Euros, Lukaku says he intends to stay at San Siro - and has already told the club's incoming manager of his intentions.

“Yes, I am staying. I've already had contact with the man who normally becomes our new manager,” he said.

"Maybe I shouldn't say that yet... but it was a very positive conversation.”

Lukaku added that part of the reason he is staying is so he can try and help Inter retain the Italian title: “There's also the challenge of [winning] it again. I feel good at Inter.”

