Rome’s solar-powered Christmas tree lights spark row over ‘ugly’ panels

Photograph: Filippo Monteforte/AFP/Getty Images

A row has broken out over two “ugly” solar panels intended to power the lights on Rome’s traditional Christmas tree.

There is always much anticipation in the Italian capital when the fir arrives at the Piazza Venezia in the historic centre – a Unesco world heritage site – with many giving their view on the choice of decoration.

The 2017 incarnation made headlines around the world when its threadbare appearance drew comparisons with a toilet brush.

This year it was the decision to install two giant solar panels at its base that sparked a row. Vittorio Sgarbi, an art critic and under-secretary at the culture ministry, described the initiative as “an exhibition of bogus environmentalism”.

He said he had sought clarification from Rome’s superintendent for archaeology as he wages his battle “in defence of the landscape”.

“This is an idea à la Greta Thunberg,” he said, adding that the panels should not be placed in a “monumental square” when there were plenty of alternatives.

Fabrizio Santori, a politician with the far-right League, told La Repubblica: “I am receiving messages from people who have tried to install solar panels but who have been blocked by the superintendency, then seeing that the city can place two huge ones in Piazza Venezia seems like a mockery. The issue of renewable energy is important but we need respect for the scenery.”

Linda Meleo, a former Rome councillor with the Five Star Movement, a party which places environmental protection among its central policies, also criticised the move . “There are other methods to light the tree with clean energy without placing two panels there which are objectively ugly,” she said.

Rome’s mayor, Roberto Gualtieri, defended the use of the panels, which will also power the Christmas lights on the nearby shopping thoroughfare, Via del Corso, especially during a period of high energy costs.

He said the panels would lower carbon dioxide emissions by more than 70 kilos a day. “This is intended to strongly promote a culture of sustainability, also taking into account the delicate moment linked to the war in Ukraine,” he said.

“The tree will consume 5.5 kilowatt hours which, instead of coming from the grid, will be self-produced by the photovoltaic system.”