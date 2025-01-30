Rome Odunze sounds off on new Bears head coach Ben Johnson

Reaction to the Chicago Bears hiring Ben Johnson as their new head coach has been pouring in, and the most recent player to share his thoughts was wide receiver Rome Odunze. The ninth overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, Odunze finished his rookie season with 54 catches for 734 receiving yards and three touchdowns as the third receiver behind veterans DJ Moore and Keenan Allen.

With Allen set to hit free agency, Odunze figures to get a bigger role in his second season with the Bears next year, especially with the arrival of Johnson as the head coach. A potential great second option in the passing game behind Moore, Odunze and quarterback Caleb Williams have been vocal about building their chemistry together and how it would be of key importance for the future of the offense moving forward.

Appearing on Deebo Samuel's podcast "Cleats & Convos" on Bleacher Report, Odunze spoke about the hiring of his new head coach, raving about Johnson's personality and play-calling ability.

"I think Ben is a tremendous coach, a tremendous play-caller, certified," Odunze said of Johnson, then praising the way his new head coach handled his introductory press conference. "I got to see his response to some of the reporters questions and how he commanded the room, how he seems very driven, very motivated. I'm excited. I got to see the Lions, we watched a lot of their clips because they were balling all year, their offensive scheme was tearing it up with all the weapons and stuff they got there, along with Ben leading those guys. We got a bunch of new additions, a bunch of new coaches flowing in so I'm excited for sure."

Although they came into the 2024 season with plenty of hype and high expectations, the Bears failed to meet any of them, having an incredibly disappointing season where they finished 5-12 on the year. When asked on how he could rejuvenate fans following the hiring of Johnson, Odunze recognized that the fans just want a winning football team.

"Bears fans are tough, they want wins. I would just say hang in there with us, we have enough talent, we just have to put the pieces together, put everybody where they need to be, the right direction to follow," Odunze said. "I think we got a good audition here for something special and hopefully years to come for Bears success. I appreciate the fans hanging in there with us, but things are going to get better."

Bears fans and players were disappointed by the team's 2024 season, but the move to bring in Johnson has been a shot of life and hope for all parties involved. It'll be interesting to see how the new head coach uses Odunze in his system that had plenty of success while he was in Detroit.

