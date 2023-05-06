The Romantic Hidden Detail Everyone Missed on Camilla's Coronation Dress

As King Charles III took his place on the royal throne to become the next British monarch, he had loved ones beside him to commemorate the occasion. Most notably, his wife Queen Camilla, whose own ceremony outfit held much significance.

Earlier reports confirmed that she would wear a Bruce Oldfield design, who also fashioned royal attire for the late Princess Diana. So, when she stepped out of the Gold Coach to head into Westminster Abbey on Saturday, viewers couldn't help but be stunned by the craftsmanship put into her white silk long-sleeve gown with a V-neckline and a single pleat running from the waist down. The dress also had a train that flowed behind her.

What really made Camilla's dress stand out was all the embroidery sewn throughout the gown. Harper's Bazaar noted that a variety of gold and silver flowers (including daisies, forget-me-nots, celandine and scarlet pimpernel) represented the king and queen's love for all things nature. But what folks may have missed was the hem of the underskirt, which bore significance to both Charles and her love of animals.

Getty Images

ANDREW MATTHEWS - Getty Images

At the front hem of the dress, Camilla opted to add a Charles' royal insignia in embroidered gold as a way to honor him. Just under the royal cypher were two dogs, which likely represent the couple's rescue terriers, Bluebell and Beth. Hello! also reports that the underskirt and arm sleeve cuffs feature a rose, a thistle, a daffodil and a shamrock as a way to represent the four nations in the United Kingdom.

According to word from Buckingham Palace, per Vogue, Camilla had a specific vision when it came to the coronation dress — and the matching shoes.

"In designing the garment, Bruce Oldfield’s vision was to create a sophisticated and modern dress that showcases Her Majesty’s style and personality in its details," the statement read. "Her Majesty’s shoes were made by British designer Elliot Zed and are made of the same silk fabric as the dress."

Story continues

Well, Camilla's dress will now be a tale as old as time ... with a twist of her own.

You Might Also Like