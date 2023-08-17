‘Romantic Greek villa?’ Ex-gymnast’s mansion listed in California was inspired by one

A stunning mansion inspired by the Mediterranean architecture of Greece has landed on the real estate market in sunny California.

It’s called Villa Santorini and the Agoura Hills mansion owners, Yelena and Vitaly Urusov, created the three-bedroom, three-bathroom estate after “falling in love with Greece while traveling,” a news release says. The home is listed for $3.3 million with Lynette Bishop and Dallas Bishop of Compass.

“Distinctive architecture; design inspired by a romantic greek villa. Stunning lake & mountain views; open air designed living room to capture views and cool breezes,” Lynette said in a news release. “We are experiencing a slower market, however properties such as Villa Santorini with architectural distinction in a prime location are always in high demand.”

Yelena, a former gymnast from the Ukraine, was the head coach for Monarchs Gymnastics before she and her husband Vitaly bought the location and opened up a second one in Newbury Park. Monarchs was known for training future gymnasts who later went on to compete at higher levels. The couple sold Monarchs in 2022 before retiring, the release said.

The home comes with an abundance of features, per the release, including:

European windows

Natural light

Wood floors

Handmade roof tiles

“Antique Italian Murano glass lantern lamps”

“Prohibition era wine cellar”

Lake access

Views

“Maintaining the 1920’s era charm, Villa Santorini was rebuilt in 2017,” the listing says. “In addition to this remarkable home, you have access to an impressive club house that sets the stage for a lifestyle of elegance and leisure. This club house serves as a gathering place for residents, providing a space for socializing, entertaining, and enjoying various recreational activities.”

Agoura Hills is about 35 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

