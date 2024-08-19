Romano: Origi ‘will definitely leave’ Milan – the options on the table

Divock Origi remains effectively without a club at the moment given that he isn’t even training with AC Milan, but there is hope that he will soon have a solution.

According to what is being reported by Fabrizio Romano, Origi has the green light to leave Milan on a free transfer in the final weeks and he is ‘ready to find new solution’ elsewhere after what has been a nightmare couple of years.

Origi ‘will definitely leave’ the Rossoneri before the window closes and at present the Belgian striker is ‘considering options in Qatar, Saudi Arabia and also some MLS teams’ who are more interested for January than the summer mercato.

Having arrived on a free transfer from Liverpool in the summer of 2022, Origi was meant to be the back-up to Olivier Giroud and even potentially take his starting spot given he was in his prime years and had scored big goals during his time at Anfield.

However, he suffered fitness problems at the start and never really got going, scoring twice across all competitions in his first season. He was then sent on loan to Nottingham Forest, where he failed to net a single Premier League goal and thus they did not use their option to buy.

It has been reported that Milan will terminate Origi’s contract by mutual consent, which also should help the player reach an agreement elsewhere. It makes sense as he arrived on a free transfer – with no transfer fee to recoup – and the Rossoneri would also save over €5m in gross wages.