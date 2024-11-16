Romano drops new update on Nkunku to Man Utd story after price tag is confirmed

Fabrizio Romano has dropped a fresh update on Manchester United’s reported interest in signing Chelsea playmaker Christopher Nkunku in January.

The Red Devils have struggled in front of goal in the Premier League this campaign. They have netted only 12 times in their opening 11 games.

It was recently reported that United have made an enquiry for Nkunku, but he won’t come on the cheap with the Blues likely to demand £52 million.

In an exclusive update on his YouTube channel, Romano has now revealed that United have not made any contact with Chelsea regarding Nkunku.

There is appreciation for the Frenchman’s talents, but the club have not discussed the possibility of making new signings at the start of next year.

New manager Ruben Amorim has the primary focus on ‘intensity’ which has been mentioned during his initial conversations with the club’s hierarchy.

The Portuguese is expected to assess the performance of the squad first before considering whether to reinforce with attacking additions in 2025.

While Amorim does not have full authority over transfers, he will have some kind of input on the club’s plans for the forthcoming transfer windows.

Nkunku would be a fabulous signing for United

The 27-year-old was one of the most sought-after attackers during his time at Leipzig. Chelsea made a huge statement by beating several clubs to his signature.

Nkunku had a forgettable debut season due to injuries last term. He has stayed unscathed in the current campaign, but has barely started in the Premier League.

The Frenchman is the top scorer for the Blues with 10 goals to his name, but manager Enzo Maresca has not started him in the top-flight since the middle of August.

The former Leipzig man is said to be frustrated over his situation and we believe United can capitalise on the same and bring him to Old Trafford at the turn of the year.

Nkunku has the ability to play anywhere in the final third and in central midfield. Under Amorim, he could slot as one of the inverting wingers behind the main striker in a 3-4-2-1 formation.

He could be a dream partner for Bruno Fernandes in our view. United are unlikely to afford a permanent transfer in January. A loan deal with an option to buy could be considered.

