Romano: ‘Here we go!’ – the details as Emerson Royal will join Milan from Spurs

AC Milan’s third summer signing is on the way as a deal with Spurs has been fully agreed for Emerson Royal, according to Fabrizio Romano.

It was far from a quick negotiation between Milan and Tottenham over the right-back, to the extent that the links emerged initially in June and then went quiet before intensifying again over the past couple of weeks.

Now, Fabrizio Romano reports: ‘Emerson Royal to AC Milan, here we go!’ A deal in place for total package in excess of €15m, while an agreement with the player over personal terms was reached back in May.

According to the journalist, the Brazilian ‘only wanted Milan despite 4/5 proposals’ from other teams. Now, travel is being planned so that he can arrive for his medical and be available as soon as possible to Paulo Fonseca.

Emerson does not have an EU passport which means that after Strahinja Pavlovic he is the second non-EU player that will be registered in this window by Milan. As per the Serie A regulations, it will not be possible to sign a third.

Fonseca is believed to have played quite a key role in the pursuit, because he asked for a right-back with different characteristics to the other options and strongly endorsed the arrival of Royal.