Romanian village —complete with 5 houses, zipline, treehouse and sauna— for sale for less than a London home

Feresti is for sale for £650,000 (€750,000) (Sotheby's International Realty)

If you’ve ever fantasised about ditching city life and running away to the forest —perhaps together with a group of friends— look no further.

A collection of traditional Romanian houses, surrounded by lush green countryside, could be yours for £650,000 (€750,000).

Located inland, close to Romania’s northern border with Ukraine, Feresti is “the place where Romanian traditions are still alive, where the folk costumes are proudly worn and the households hide stories behind the monumental wood gates,” according to listing agents Sotheby’s International Realty.

The village, set on almost an acre of land, is comprised of five traditional houses, a treehouse, stone storeroom, timber pavilion —set up for outdoor dining— sauna, hot tub and barbecue zone.

The houses are traditionally furnished, with rustic wooden features (Sotheby's International Realty)

In total, there is 7,534 sq ft of interior space, with 14 bedrooms, 22 beds and six bathrooms – so start thinking about who you’ll invite to join you.

Built in 2014, the houses are arranged around a garden area and pond, brimming with sturgeon, carp and trout.

All six wooden houses were handcrafted by their owner and created for tourist purposes.

Most of the houses cover two storeys, with a kitchenette, reception area, downstairs bedroom and a further double bedroom in the eaves above.

The pavilion, equipped with a large outdoor kitchen and dining area (Sotheby's International Realty)

Expect rustic furnishings, with colourful front doors and window frames, whitewashed walls, fireplaces, exposed timber beams and wooden floorboards.

And outside, each house has a wide, covered porch with space to sit and chew the cud.

The largest of the five houses has a full dining table on its porch, as well as a bigger dining area, kitchen and reception room downstairs, which are all arranged around a hearth. Upstairs, there are three bedrooms.

Outdoor communal eating will play a big role in your Romanian village life. The pavilion, next to the pond, contains a large, shared kitchen, with a pizza oven and a long table for hearty meals with friends, stretching late into the night.

There is a sauna and an outdoor hot tub to help you warm up after all that time outside. But best of all is the 1,500 sq m treehouse, “ready to be discovered in the wooded area”. This is connected to the other houses by a zipline, and contains further, more secluded accommodation.

The enormous treehouse, “ready to be discovered in the wooded area” (Sotheby's International Realty)

Built in a traditional style, the village is typical of the Manamures region of Romania, where it is located.

With most of the area covered by forest, wood is popular in local craftsmanship, and some of the local tourist attractions include wooden churches —including the world’s tallest— ornamental gates and carvings.

The nearby Carpathian Mountains attract hikers, cyclists and skiers.

Despite being in the countryside, Feresti is not too cut off. The town of Vaslui is 22 minutes away, while the nearest big city, IaÈi, is accessible in an hour and fifteen minutes by car, and offers direct flights to the UK.

At £650,000, the village —with all its land and buildings— costs less than a house in London, where the average property sold for £698,540 over the last year, according to Rightmove.

The property’s current owners are selling because they no longer have time to manage the space. “The owner is a wood artist – everything that you see was created by him,” says local agent Daniel Lengyel. “Everything is unique and has a story.”

According to the agents, the village would suit “families eager for nature and relaxation, or those who want to disconnect from daily life.”

It’s the stuff that escapist dreams are made of. And it could be yours – if you can decide who to share your forest retreat with.