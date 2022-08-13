Romanian teen swimmer Popovici breaks 2009 mark in 100 free

  • First placed Romania's David Popovici celebrates on the podium of the men's 100m freestyle final at the European swimming championships, in Rome, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
    1/6

    Italy Swimming Europeans

    First placed Romania's David Popovici celebrates on the podium of the men's 100m freestyle final at the European swimming championships, in Rome, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • RESENDING TO PROVIDE AN ALTERNATIVE CROP OF AJM190 - Romania's David Popovici competes during the men's 100m freestyle final at the European swimming championships, in Rome, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
    2/6

    APTOPIX Italy Swimming Europeans

    RESENDING TO PROVIDE AN ALTERNATIVE CROP OF AJM190 - Romania's David Popovici competes during the men's 100m freestyle final at the European swimming championships, in Rome, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • First placed Romania's David Popovici celebrates on the podium of the men's 100m freestyle final at the European swimming championships, in Rome, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
    3/6

    Italy Swimming Europeans

    First placed Romania's David Popovici celebrates on the podium of the men's 100m freestyle final at the European swimming championships, in Rome, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • First placed Romania's David Popovici celebrates on the podium of the men's 100m freestyle final at the European swimming championships, in Rome, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
    4/6

    Italy Swimming Europeans

    First placed Romania's David Popovici celebrates on the podium of the men's 100m freestyle final at the European swimming championships, in Rome, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • First placed Romania's David Popovici celebrates on the podium at the end of the men's 100m freestyle final at the European swimming championships, in Rome, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
    5/6

    APTOPIX Italy Swimming Europeans

    First placed Romania's David Popovici celebrates on the podium at the end of the men's 100m freestyle final at the European swimming championships, in Rome, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • From left, second placed Hungary's Kristof Milak, first placed Romania's David Popovici and third placed Italy's Alessandro Miressi celebrate on the podium of the men's 100m freestyle final at the European swimming championships, in Rome, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
    6/6

    Italy Swimming Europeans

    From left, second placed Hungary's Kristof Milak, first placed Romania's David Popovici and third placed Italy's Alessandro Miressi celebrate on the podium of the men's 100m freestyle final at the European swimming championships, in Rome, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
First placed Romania's David Popovici celebrates on the podium of the men's 100m freestyle final at the European swimming championships, in Rome, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
RESENDING TO PROVIDE AN ALTERNATIVE CROP OF AJM190 - Romania's David Popovici competes during the men's 100m freestyle final at the European swimming championships, in Rome, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
First placed Romania's David Popovici celebrates on the podium of the men's 100m freestyle final at the European swimming championships, in Rome, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
First placed Romania's David Popovici celebrates on the podium of the men's 100m freestyle final at the European swimming championships, in Rome, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
First placed Romania's David Popovici celebrates on the podium at the end of the men's 100m freestyle final at the European swimming championships, in Rome, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
From left, second placed Hungary's Kristof Milak, first placed Romania's David Popovici and third placed Italy's Alessandro Miressi celebrate on the podium of the men's 100m freestyle final at the European swimming championships, in Rome, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • David Popovici
    Romanian swimmer
  • Caeleb Dressel
    Caeleb Dressel
    American swimmer

ROME (AP) — Seventeen-year-old David Popovici of Romania became the youngest swimmer to break the world swimming record in the men's 100-meter freestyle Saturday, beating the mark set more than 13 years ago in the same pool.

Popovici touched in 46.86 seconds at the European championships to top the time of 46.91 set by Brazil's César Cielo at the 2009 world championships, which also were held at Rome's historic Foro Italico.

Cielo established his record on July 30, 2009, at the last major international meet to allow rubberized suits. It stood longer than any record in the event's history, going back to 1905.

Now, it belongs to one of the sport's budding stars.

“There was no rush and I had to be extremely patient about the world record," Popovici said. "It has hurt but it’s always worth it and I feel fine right now. It felt great and it’s very special to break this record which was set here in 2009 by César Cielo.”

Cielo still holds the record in the 50 free, which is among eight men's long-course standards that remain from the rubber-suit era. Five of those were set at those supercharged 2009 worlds.

Popovici went out in 22.74 and set the record by going 24.12 on the return lap to easily beat Hungarian butterfly specialist Kristóf Milák by 0.61. Italy’s Alessandro Miressi claimed the bronze in 47.63.

“This was a brilliant race, a joy to swim next to David," Milák said. “David is a fantastic swimmer, I think the same crazy genius of the freestyle that I am in the butterfly. It’s great that his name will hit the headlines for long, long years.”

Popovici's emergence sets up a potentially huge showdown at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where American star Caeleb Dressel — winner of five gold medals at last summer's Tokyo Games — will come in as the reigning gold medalist in the 100 free.

Popovic had his coming-out at this year's worlds in Budapest, sweeping golds in the 100 and 200 free. He didn't get a chance to swim the 100 against Dressel, who dropped out of the event for health reasons before the final.

Milák, world record-holder in the 200 fly, hopes to also be part of the freestyle mix in Paris.

“My goal is very clear,” the Hungarian said. "I just want to reach a level in this event to arrive to Paris 2024 with the capability of swimming a time somewhere very close to 47 seconds.”

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Hockey world mourning the loss of beloved young Oilers fan Ben Stelter

    The hockey world is mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with brain cancer who the Oilers rallied around during their recent playoff run.

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

  • Review concludes Whitecaps' response to misconduct allegations was appropriate

    An independent investigation has concluded that the Vancouver Whitecaps' response to allegations of misconduct by former women's coaches Bob Birarda and Hubert Busby Jr., was serious and "appropriate." But the report, prepared for Major League Soccer by lawyers Janice Rubin and Melody Jahanzadeh of Rubin Thomlinson LLP, says while the club acted "expeditiously" in hiring an experienced workplace investigator, there were issues with the investigation itself. The report says the initial investigat

  • National Bank Open in Toronto will be one of Serena Williams' final events

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime wins third-round match at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — A powerful service game gave Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime a distinct advantage in his third-round match at the National Bank Open on Thursday afternoon. Cameron Norrie had no answer for it and then watched his own service game fall apart. The sixth-seeded Auger-Aliassime fired 15 aces in a 6-3, 6-4 victory over the ninth-seeded Brit to earn a quarterfinal berth at his hometown tournament. "That was a very convincing win," Auger-Aliassime said. "I served really well but I felt like I

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

  • Centre/wing Mitch Richardson returning to Toronto Arrows for a fifth MLR season

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have re-signed Mitch Richardson, bringing the centre/wing back for a fifth Major League Rugby season. The 26-year-old from Stoney Creek, Ont., has featured in 26 matches, including 16 starts for the club, since its inaugural season in 2019. Richardson has covered 795 metres on 95 carries with 96 tackles and four tries in his four years with the club. The six-foot-two 215-pounder enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, setting career highs in matches played (12), starts (1

  • CF Montréal looks to solidify playoff position on the road against Houston

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal's playoff position is far more solid entering the final third of the Major League Soccer season than it was at this point last year. The club was on the bubble of the playoff race and in good form in 2021 before only claiming two wins in its last 10 games and missing the post-season. Montreal is in a much more favourable position this year, 10 points away from danger and in sole possession of third place in the Eastern Conference. The club has an excellent opportunity to f

  • Rangers name defenseman Jacob Trouba captain

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have named defenseman Jacob Trouba captain. Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury announced the selection in a news release Tuesday morning, and the team held a news conference with Drury, Trouba and coach Gerard Gallant at the team's practice facility in Greenburgh, New York, in the afternoon. Trouba, a first-round selection by Winnipeg in the 2012 draft, was acquired from the Jets on June 17, 2019. He has totaled 20 goals and 58 assists in 189 g

  • Serena Williams plays final match in Canada, losing to Bencic at National Bank Open

    TORONTO — Serena Williams looked out at the sold-out crowd at Sobeys Stadium, searching for the fan who had just shouted "Serena, you're the best!" "Thank you. I love all of you," said Williams, with a mix of sweat and tears around her eyes, acknowledging the more than 12,500 spectators who watched her final match in Canada. Williams lost to Switzerland's Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-4 in the second round of the National Bank Open on Wednesday. Williams, who turns 41 this September, announced her inten

  • Fernandez digs deep to win NBO singles opener against resilient Sanders

    TORONTO — Canada's Leylah Fernandez made her return to the court Monday night with a 6-4, 6-7 (2), 6-3 win against Australian Storm Sanders in the opening round of the National Bank Open. For Fernandez, of Laval, Que., it's her first time in competition since suffering a stress fracture in her foot during a quarterfinal loss to Martina Trevisan on May 31. After the start time had been delayed due to the earlier suspension of Sloane Stephens' match against Sofia Kenin, and their final set needing

  • What Jackie Bradley Jr. signing means for Blue Jays

    The Blue Jays' depth chart has quickly become crowded with big-league outfielders.

  • Forward Mo Babouli returns to CPL, signs with York United through 2024

    TORONTO — York United FC of the Canadian Premier League has signed former Toronto and Forge FC forward Mo Babouli through the end of 2024. The 29-year-old Babouli, who was born in Syria but came to Mississauga, Ont., when he was three, left Forge in January to join Muaither FC in Qatar's second tier. Babouli joined the Toronto FC academy in 2014, making his debut with the MLS side's first team in April 2016. He played 16 league games for TFC that season with one assist. He then played for Al-Itt

  • World juniors: Connor Bedard soars as Canada drops Latvia in opener

    The 2022 world juniors, which were halted in December over Covid concerns, restarted this week. Here's three takeaways from Canada's opener on Wednesday.

  • Police reopen investigation into sexual assault allegation against Olympiques players

    QUEBEC — Police in Quebec City have reopened an investigation into a 2014 allegation of sexual assault involving players from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's Gatineau Olympiques. The QMJHL said in a statement Friday that it has been notified of the reopened investigation and will offer its "full co-operation" to Quebec City's police department. Le Soleil reported in 2015 that a woman filed a complaint alleging a sexual assault involving four Olympiques players in a Quebec City hotel room

  • Calls for accountability and change within Canadian hockey mount in the wake of national scandal

    Calls for accountability and change within Canadian hockey are growing in the wake of the national organization's alleged sexual abuse scandal — but there is also hope it will be the catalyst to finally change the sport's toxic culture. "I'm not sure it [change] can happen without a change in leadership," said Daryl Fowler, president of Hockey Winnipeg, which represents about 10,000 players. 'We've had the chairman of the board step down. There is some new things happening. We hope that we can d

  • Elks host Riders looking to end struggles both at home and against the West

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks are trying to stop history from repeating itself. Edmonton opened the 2022 CFL season with a blowout 59-15 loss to the B.C. Lions, and then fell 26-16 to the Saskatchewan Roughriders at home the next week. Last weekend, the Elks were torched 46-14 at B.C. Place, and they now return home to face Saskatchewan on Saturday at Commonwealth Stadium. Elks alumni Jim Germany, Ed Jones and Joe Holliman will have the their names added to the team’s Wall of Honour Saturday nigh

  • Ruud Awakening: Canada's Auger-Aliassime falls to Norwegian at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — Felix Auger-Aliassime stood at the back of the IGA Stadium hardcourt with one hand on his hip and a look of astonishment on his face. Casper Ruud managed to get his racket on an overhead smash late in Friday's quarterfinal at the National Bank Open, the return floating over Auger-Aliassime's head and inside the baseline. Auger-Aliassime scrambled back but his shot found the net. Nothing was working for him on this day — not even the tennis equivalent of a slam dunk — in a 6-1, 6-2 rou

  • Nathan Rourke, Dominique Rhymes and Titus Wall named the CFL's top performers

    TORONTO — Quarterback Nathan Rourke and receiver Dominque Rhymes, both of the B.C. Lions, and defensive back Titus Wall of the Calgary Stampeders were named the top performers for Week 9 of the CFL season Tuesday. Rourke, a Victoria native, had a record-setting performance in leading B.C. past the Edmonton Elks 46-14. He completed 34-of-37 passes (91.2 per cent) for 477 yards and five touchdowns. His completion percentage was a CFL record while the 477 passing yards were a Canadian single-game m

  • Pacific, York United swap midfielders with Baldisimo heading east and Toussaint west

    TORONTO — York United FC and Pacific have swapped midfielders, with Cedric Toussaint headed to Pacific and Matthew Baldisimo to York. Baldisimo, in the last year of his contract, comes east on a loan deal that covers the remainder of the Canadian Premier League season. Toussaint's move to Pacific is permanent, with a contract running through 2024. Toussaint, 20, joined York in November 2020 from the CF Montreal academy. The native of Drummondville, Que., made 43 appearances for York in all compe