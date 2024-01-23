Romanian athletes record remarkable successes at 1984 Olympics despite Eastern Bloc boycott

The Soviet Union, along with 15 other Eastern Bloc countries, boycotted the 1984 Summer Olympics held in Los Angeles as a response to the United States-led boycott of the 1980 Summer Olympics in Moscow.

The 1980 boycott by the United States and its allies was in protest against the Soviet Union's invasion of Afghanistan in 1979. In retaliation, the Soviet Union and its allies decided to skip the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles.

The political tensions of the Cold War era and the use of the Olympics as a platform for political statements led to these back-to-back boycotts, with each superpower and their allies participating or abstaining from based on political positions.

However, there were three notable exceptions in 1984, including China, which participated in its first Olympic Games, Tito's Yugoslavia, and Nicolae Ceaușescu's Romania.

In fact, in the summer of 1984, Romania was the only country in the Warsaw Pact that participated in the summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

Romania and the USSR

In retrospect, historians attribute Romania’s participation in the American Olympics to the interface between sports and politics.

Romania had been present in Moscow in 1980, because of the "comradely" friendship between the two countries.

Four years later, however, Romanian-Soviet relations had cooled off.

Apart from the fact that Romani’s economy was in crisis at the time and needed hard currency - the Los Angeles Olympics were seen as a way of generating that.

Ceaușescu, the then president of Romania, was also hoping that participation in the games would improve the country’s international profile.

Romania's participation



