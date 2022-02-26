Romania evacuates Kyiv embassy, consular services still open

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romania's foreign ministry said on Saturday that it had repatriated the staff at its embassy Ukraine's capital Kyiv due to the significant worsening of the security situation after Russia's invasion.

The ministry also said it evacuated the staff at its consulate in the southern Ukrainian city of Odessa, where fighting was under way on Saturday, but that its consulates in Solotvyno and Chernivtsi remained open and fully staffed.

More than 31,000 Ukrainians have fled to Romania since the invasion began on Thursday, border police data showed.

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie)