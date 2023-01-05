Romance novelist fakes suicide to take a break from social media

Susan Meachen

A romance novelist has been accused of faking her own suicide after posting that she was alive two years after a social media status from her account announced her death.



Susan Meachen sparked a furious reaction from other self-published writers after announcing she was alive and had simply needed a break from social media.



“I debated on how to do this a million times and still not sure if it’s right or not,” the self-styled “author of perfectly flawed romances” said on Facebook.



“I am in a good place now and I am hoping to write again. Let the fun begin,” the Tennessee-based author said before the controversy enraged the world of independent novelists in the US.



The writer of titles such as His Wicked Way and Chance Encounter said, “But my family did what they thought was best for me and I can’t fault them for it. I almost died again at my own hand and they had to go through all that Hell again.”



Her Facebook page became a shrine to the scribe after it was used to announce her death in October 2020.



A post on the page blamed her suicide on harassment and bullying from other members of the book community.



The page was later used to give away audiobook codes of her novels, raise funds for charities, and to source editors for her unpublished work.



In 2021, a Facebook post by someone claiming to be Mrs Meachen’s daughter said her mother’s books would be “unpublished” unless sales increased.



Love to Last a Lifetime, the tale of a man born to riches who falls for his best friend’s girlfriend, was published and put on sale shortly after her “death”.

Fellow novelists accuse author of fraud

Rival romance authors said Mrs Meachen could be guilty of fraud.

Candace Adams, an author of “dark paranormal romances, demanded she repay donations to the charity auction for her funeral.

Mrs Meachen denied there had ever been any fundraisers after Ms Adams asked her on social media if she should hire lawyers if she didn’t get her money back.

Story continues

Ms Adams had contributed to Bully King, a memorial anthology of “paranormal bully romance” stories in Mrs Meachen’s honour after the fake suicide.

Author Samantha A Cole wrote on Facebook she felt “horrified, stunned, livid” and like she’d been “kicked in the gut and chest at the same time”.

“I’m still sick to my stomach and it’s gotten worse,” the novelist said after learning Mrs Meachen was still alive.

Mrs Meachen has not responded to requests for comment from US media.

Her Amazon writer’s biography describes her as “a wife, mom, meme, and friend”, who lives with her husband, two cats and four snakes.

“If you don’t see me running around online then I’m normally off creating a world for others to enjoy,” the biography reads.