Roman Reigns to appear on 'WWE Raw' on Monday; WWE Superstars react to news
It has been more than four months since Roman Reigns (real name Joe Anoa'i) announced on "Monday Night Raw" that he was taking a leave from WWE to focus on his battle with leukemia.
WWE announced Thursday that Reigns will appear on Monday's episode of "Raw" in Atlanta to address his progress in fighting the illness.
Reigns shocked the world on Oct. 22 when he announced he was relinquishing the universal championship and was stepping away from the company to focus on his health, 11 years after he was first diagnosed with the disease.
Everyone is hoping for positive news; we'll have to see what the Big Dog has to say. There has already been plenty of reaction and support from others within WWE.
.@WWERomanReigns (aka Joe Anoa'i) will address the status of his fight with leukemia this Monday on Raw. #fighter #proud #classy pic.twitter.com/kgXD8SHwVc
— Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) February 21, 2019
No one fights harder and is tougher than @WWERomanReigns.
Can’t wait to see him back in his yard this Monday on #Raw and hear how his battle is going. https://t.co/593ezcnNy4
— Triple H (@TripleH) February 22, 2019
— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) February 21, 2019
#Glorious news..... @RomanReigns https://t.co/TmzZhBQBT6
— Bobby Roode (@REALBobbyRoode) February 21, 2019
.@WWERomanReigns I’m looking forward to having you back on @WWE #RAW this week❤️
— Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) February 21, 2019
Hell yeah! https://t.co/5gXOzLZDtn
— Ariya Daivari (@AriyaDaivariWWE) February 21, 2019
I’ll take the Superman Punch and the spear brother, @WWERomanReigns
— Rusev (@RusevBUL) February 22, 2019