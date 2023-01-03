Roman Loosen Joins Fluence as Senior Vice President, Chief Business Operations and Transformation Officer to Oversee Operational Excellence

Fluence

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluence Energy, Inc. (“Fluence”) (NASDAQ: FLNC), a leading global provider of energy storage products and services, and cloud-based software for renewables and storage, today announced that effective January 1, 2023, Roman Loosen has joined Fluence as Senior Vice President and Chief Business Operations and Transformation Officer to lead the strategic transformation and accelerated growth of Fluence’s business operations. Mr. Loosen joins Fluence from Siemens, where he spent more than 20 years as a change agent, implementing proven business transformation strategies in various roles and countries across the Siemens organization.

“Roman’s demonstrated success as a business transformation and change management expert will help lead Fluence into our next chapter of profitable growth,” said Fluence President and Chief Executive Officer Julian Nebreda. “The expertise that Roman brings from Siemens will be invaluable in accelerating Fluence’s maturity and I am excited to welcome him onto our team. Roman will focus on leading our transformation efforts in the short term and operational excellence in the longer term.”

Mr. Loosen most recently served as Senior Vice President and Head of the Global Competitiveness program for Siemens Smart Infrastructure. Prior to that, he served as Chief Financial Officer for various business units within Siemens, at which time he implemented revenue transformation strategies and drove record profits. Over his more than two decades with Siemens, Mr. Loosen has developed a proven track record in strategically growing new businesses and guiding accelerated organizational change.

“I am thrilled to join Fluence at this exciting time of growth and help structure the company for long-term success,” said Mr. Loosen. “This is an important period of rapid acceleration for Fluence’s ecosystem of products, and I look forward to helping guide the company through the next stage of maturity.”

Fluence Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLNC) is a global market leader in energy storage products and services, and cloud-based software for renewables and storage. With a presence in over 40 markets globally, Fluence provides an ecosystem of offerings to drive the clean energy transition, including modular, scalable energy storage products, comprehensive service offerings, and the Fluence IQ Platform, which delivers AI-enabled SaaS products for managing and optimizing renewables and storage from any provider. The Company is transforming the way we power our world by helping customers create more resilient and sustainable electric grids.

