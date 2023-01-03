Roman Loosen Joins Fluence as Senior Vice President, Chief Business Operations and Transformation Officer to Oversee Operational Excellence

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluence Energy, Inc. (“Fluence”) (NASDAQ: FLNC), a leading global provider of energy storage products and services, and cloud-based software for renewables and storage, today announced that effective January 1, 2023, Roman Loosen has joined Fluence as Senior Vice President and Chief Business Operations and Transformation Officer to lead the strategic transformation and accelerated growth of Fluence’s business operations. Mr. Loosen joins Fluence from Siemens, where he spent more than 20 years as a change agent, implementing proven business transformation strategies in various roles and countries across the Siemens organization.

“Roman’s demonstrated success as a business transformation and change management expert will help lead Fluence into our next chapter of profitable growth,” said Fluence President and Chief Executive Officer Julian Nebreda. “The expertise that Roman brings from Siemens will be invaluable in accelerating Fluence’s maturity and I am excited to welcome him onto our team. Roman will focus on leading our transformation efforts in the short term and operational excellence in the longer term.”

Mr. Loosen most recently served as Senior Vice President and Head of the Global Competitiveness program for Siemens Smart Infrastructure. Prior to that, he served as Chief Financial Officer for various business units within Siemens, at which time he implemented revenue transformation strategies and drove record profits. Over his more than two decades with Siemens, Mr. Loosen has developed a proven track record in strategically growing new businesses and guiding accelerated organizational change.

“I am thrilled to join Fluence at this exciting time of growth and help structure the company for long-term success,” said Mr. Loosen. “This is an important period of rapid acceleration for Fluence’s ecosystem of products, and I look forward to helping guide the company through the next stage of maturity.”

About Fluence

Fluence Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLNC) is a global market leader in energy storage products and services, and cloud-based software for renewables and storage. With a presence in over 40 markets globally, Fluence provides an ecosystem of offerings to drive the clean energy transition, including modular, scalable energy storage products, comprehensive service offerings, and the Fluence IQ Platform, which delivers AI-enabled SaaS products for managing and optimizing renewables and storage from any provider. The Company is transforming the way we power our world by helping customers create more resilient and sustainable electric grids.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements described herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the impact of the hire of Mr. Loosen on our business and operations. Such statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. When used in this press release, words such as such as “may,” “possible,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “targets,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions and variations thereof and similar words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events, and their potential effects on our business. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance, and there can be no assurance that future developments affecting our business will be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, which include, but are not limited to, factors set forth under Part I, Item 1A.“Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on December 14, 2022 and in other filings we make with the SEC from time to time. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all such risk factors, nor can we assess the effect of all such risk factors on our business or the extent to which any factor or combination of factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements made in this press release. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur, or which we become aware of, after the date hereof, except as otherwise may be required by law.

