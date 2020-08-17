Roman Kemp urges fans to "reach out" for help after the death of his friend

From Digital Spy

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! 2019 campmate Roman Kemp has addressed the recent death of his best friend.

Earlier this month, Capital Breakfast producer Joe Lyons suddenly passed away, leading Roman to take a break from work in the aftermath.

While co-presenting Martin and Roman's Sunday Best! yesterday (August 16) with dad Martin Kemp, the 27-year-old encouraged viewers to "reach out" for help if they're ever struggling.

View photos Photo credit: ITV More

Related: I'm a Celebrity's Roman Kemp reveals surprising duo he often gets mistaken for



"Before we can start with our usual show, you may have read that it's been an incredibly hard week for me personally, as I lost my best friend," he began.

"It has completely devastated his family, friends, me, my family – my mum and dad knew him very well. I really want to make sure that I use this time right now to say if you are struggling, then please know that you can reach out.

"There is always someone you can talk to: your family, friends, colleagues or anyone from the support charities that are out there."

View photos Photo credit: ITV More

Related: Celebrity Gogglebox star Roman Kemp says the show brought out "the creepier side" of viewers

Roman went on to explain: "At ITV there is the mental wellness initiative called Britain Get Talking, which encourages all of us to reach out and talk to someone."

Just last week, Roman had a pigeon tattoo inked on his leg in tribute to Joe.

We would encourage anyone who identifies with the topics raised in this article to reach out. Organisations who can offer support include Samaritans on 116 123 (www.samaritans.org) or Mind on 0300 123 3393 (www.mind.org.uk). Readers in the US are encouraged to visit mentalhealth.gov.

Digital Spy has launched its first-ever digital magazine with exclusive features, interviews, and videos. Access this edition with a 1-month free trial, only on Apple News+.



Interested in Digital Spy's weekly newsletter? Sign up to get it sent straight to your inbox.

You Might Also Like