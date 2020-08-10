Emotional Roman Kemp tearfully pays tribute to late friend and colleague Joe Lyons

Radio presenter Roman Kemp on the red carpet on arrival for the BRIT Awards 2020 in London on February 18, 2020. (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Radio presenter Roman Kemp paid an emotional tribute to colleague and friend Joe Lyons live on Capital Breakfast.

The 27-year-old, returned to the his usual presenting slot today (10 August) after taking almost a week off after receiving the news during last Wednesday's show.

Speaking on Capital Breakfast, a visibly and audibly upset Kemp spoke of his friend, who was affectionally referred to on air as ‘Producer Joe’.

Addressing listeners, Kemp said: “We wanted to share some really sad news. I never thought I’d have to do this ever.

“Last Tuesday, very suddenly, we lost one of our best friends. Our producer Joe, he was a member of the Capital Breakfast family.”

He went on: “We are trying to process this all together. We wanted to share this news with you.

“Joe had worked for Global - the parent company - for nine years.

“He was the very first person I met when I walked through the door. I remember thinking he was a bit of a Del Boy.

“He was with me right from my very first show. He taught me everything. I don’t know sitting in a radio studio without him.”

Kemp described Lyons as “so much fun, playful, silly” and as “the person I’d sit here and rinse constantly”.

The former I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here contestant added: “He loved dogs. Obsessed with his daily step count. Never ironed his clothes. He loved his family so much. His dad Ivan, his mum Celia, his sister Lou. He did love his friends…his fans, he did have fans. The thing he loved most of all was doing this show, you listening.

“He was like a genius coming up with these ideas. He was driven by the reaction from you every day. He was our best mate.”

He then thanked the show’s crew, fans and loved ones who supported him and said the best way to honour his friend’s memory would be to carry on providing "laughs" for the audience as "the show must go on".

Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp airs weekdays from 6am to 10am.