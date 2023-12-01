Roman Kemp shares family plans with sweet comments on 'grandad' Martin Kemp

Martin and Roman Kemp often work together (Getty)

The One Show presenter Roman Kemp is extremely close to his family, sharing a strong bond with his parents, Shirlie and Martin Kemp, and his sister, Harley Moon.

Roman and Martin regularly work together, even co-hosting Martin and Roman's Weekend Best! In 2020, and in an exclusive chat with HELLO! Roman shared that his future children are his motivation for working with his beloved dad.

"My dad and I get to work with each other all the time and I'm so lucky for that," he said. "The reason we work together is because I know how much I'm going to love my kids and my family watching that footage of me and their grandad working together - and that's just our relationship."

Roman Kemp can't wait for his kids to see his work with their grandad (Getty)

Of their tight knit relationship, Roman continued: "I genuinely feel like I've won the lottery with my family. We constantly talk to each other, on the phone, every day. It's constant."

Roman also shared some of his happiest moments with his parents, explaining. "When I'm with my family, it's so nice. I can picture my dad and I going to the Euros final together, I can envisage how proud my mum was when I took her to Buckingham Palace, there are lots of moments like that, it's just so lovely."

The 30-year-old has spoken openly about his struggles with depression, sharing: "My depression and mental health is something that I learn to live with. Monthly I feel like I go through a bit of an episode, whether that manifests itself as me not wanting to go to work, or not wanting to speak to people. My depression is very much up and down," sharing that spending time with his family it the ultimate tonic when he's feeling low.

"The nice thing about my family is there is no ability to wear a mask when we're together. There's no judgement there, just love and support and help if you need it," he told HELLO!

Martin and Shirlie with their son, Roman (Getty)

"I'm so lucky that that is my family, I'm so lucky that I never have to be anything but myself with my mum, dad and sister. We need to break away from this idea that you go to work as one person and come home as a different person to live a life that nobody knows about. The reason why I enjoy family life and time with friends and loved ones is because you take that mask off. I am just me."

We love the close bond the Kemps share and can't wait to see little Romans running around in the future!

