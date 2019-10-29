Roman Josi inks juicy 8-year extension with Predators

Roman Josi has inked a maximum term extension with the Nashville Predators. (Getty)

The Nashville Predators have agreed to terms with their captain on an eight-year contract extension.

Roman Josi’s new deal is worth an AAV of $9.059 million — he’s now the league’s third-highest paid blueliner — and includes a full no-movement clause for the duration of the contract, something David Poile and the Predators essentially never hand out.

Josi, who was set to become an unrestricted free agent next July, agreed to a front-loaded deal which includes more than $33 million in signing bonuses.

The annual breakdown of the deal looks like this:

Year-by-year breakdown of Roman Josi’s extension: 2020-21, $11M signing bonus, $750k salary; 2021-22, $10M SB, $750k salary; 2022-23, $8.75M SB, $1M salary; 2023-24, $4M SB, $5M salary; 2024-25, $9M salary; 2025-26, $8M salary; 2026-27, $7.222M salary; 2027-28, $7M salary. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) October 29, 2019

The 29-year-old blue liner has been one of the more under-valued defenders in the league in recent years, earning just $4 million per season over the last seven campaigns while collecting the fourth-most points (287) and fifth-most goals (75) among all NHL defenseman since the 2014-15 season.

Josi will be 38 when this deal comes off the Preds’ books.

