Roman Abramovich - Roman Abramovich may have damaged Premier League's reputation, says chief executive

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters has admitted it has been tainted by Roman Abramovich’s ownership of Chelsea.

Masters also questioned whether the Russian billionaire would have passed its owners’ and directors’ test had it been in place when he bought the club.

Speaking about this summer’s extraordinary Chelsea takeover saga for the first time since it was completed, Masters said he feared it would not take place before a Government deadline imposed on the sale after it sanctioned Abramovich over Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Abramovich owned Chelsea for 19 years and asked if that era had been good or bad for the Premier League’s reputation, Masters replied: “It’s difficult to say now with hindsight that it’s all been good, obviously, given what has transpired over the last six-to-nine months.

“But I think if you ask Chelsea fans, they’d give you a different answer. The situation we ended with has given the sport some challenges we’ve got to meet and that’s part of the owners’ and directors’ test. Ultimately, there wasn’t an owners’ and directors’ test when Roman Abramovich took ownership of Chelsea.

“So, I suppose, the answer to the question is, had that been in place, what would have happened?”

Challenged on the fact the owners’ and directors’ test is a rolling test, he added: “Prevention is better than cure, isn’t it? So, there wasn’t then; there is now.

“It’s going to change. And part of that actually is probably going to be the strengthening of – I wouldn’t call it an MOT – the annual test.”

Masters was equally candid about Abramovich even before the Russian had been sanctioned by the UK Government over the Ukraine invasion.

Speaking at the Financial Times Business of Football Summit after Abramovich put Chelsea up for sale in March, he said: “I think the situation has escalated incredibly quickly over the last seven days and he’s come to the right conclusion.

“It’s unsustainable in the current environment. It’s a welcome decision and obviously, for the sake of everybody, including the fans, as soon as the sale process concludes everyone has certainty.”

Meanwhile, Masters confirmed the Premier League’s long-running investigation into Manchester City’s finances was still ongoing.

He said of an investigation that began three years ago and has plunged the world’s richest league into a protracted legal battle: “It will end but I can’t go into detail.”