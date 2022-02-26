Roman Abramovich - Roman Abramovich hands over 'stewardship and care' of Chelsea to club's charity foundation - AP

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has said he is giving trustees of the club's charitable foundation "the stewardship and care of Chelsea" in a statement.

The Russian, who took over at Stamford Bridge in 2003, said the trustees were in "the best position" to look after the club's interests.

The statement read: "During my nearly 20-year ownership of Chelsea FC, I have always viewed my role as a custodian of the club, whose job it is ensuring that we are as successful as we can be today, as well as build for the future, while also playing a positive role in our communities.

"I have always taken decisions with the club's best interest at heart. I remain committed to these values. That is why I am today giving trustees of Chelsea's charitable Foundation the stewardship and care of Chelsea FC.

"I believe that currently they are in the best position to look after the interests of the club, players, staff, and fans."

