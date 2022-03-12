Roman Abramovich disqualified as director of Chelsea

Ben Burrows
·2 min read
Roman Abramovich has been disqualified as a director of Chelsea, the Premier League have confirmed.

The UK government brought sanctions against the owner on Thursday over his alleged links to Russian president Vladimir Putin amid the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Despite Abramovich’s assets being frozen, Chelsea were handed a new licence to continue “football-related activities” and are in negotiations with the government to amend some aspects of it.

A statement from the league on Saturday read: “Following the imposition of sanctions by the UK government, the Premier League Board has disqualified Roman Abramovich as a director of Chelsea Football Club.

“The board’s decision does not impact on the club’s ability to train and play its fixtures, as set out under the terms of a licence issued by the government which expires on 31 May 2022.”

The move isn’t expected to impact the sale of the club which is set to progress with government oversight as bidders have been told to press on with submissions.

New York merchant the Raine Group has now assessed the terms of the government licence and agreed a route forward for the sale with the government.

Abramovich put Chelsea up for sale on 2 March, pledging to write off the Blues’ £1.5billion debt and to divert all proceeds to a new foundation to benefit victims of the war in Ukraine.

The Raine Group’s progression of the sale means Chelsea’s suitors can again push forward with their bids with a number understood to be interested.

No 10 are “open” to the club being sold as long as Abramovich doesn’t profit financially from it.

Chelsea cannot currently sell any new tickets, leaving fans without season tickets or pre-purchased tickets unable to attend future matches although the club can now spend £900,000 on matchdays - up from the £500,000 announced in the licence that was originally issued.

They also cannot sell any merchandise, including new match programmes, meaning vendors will not be able to work their shifts in Sunday’s Premier League clash against Newcastle at Stamford Bridge.

