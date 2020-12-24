Roman Abramovich’s Chelsea transfer spree has given Frank Lampard a real title chance in 2021

(Getty Images)

Roman Abramovich has given the Frank Lampard the tools to turn Chelsea into Premier League champions.

But it is still impossible to predict where we will be in 12 months’ time.

That is the hallmark of the Abramoivich era. Failure to win the biggest prizes is simply a failure in his eyes. And for all his affection for his legendary former midfielder, Lampard will ultimately be judged by the same standards as those who fell before him.

That’s why it is vital he makes the most of the six major signings Abramovich sanctioned ahead of his second season in charge. And heading towards the turn of the year it is still to be seen if Lampard can gel a wonderfully talented squad into a team of winners.

The second half of the season is one filled with promise for Chelsea’s manager – but December has served as a timely reminder of the uncertainty surrounding Stamford Bridge.

The month isn’t even out yet, but it has proved a microcosm of Chelsea under him this term.

The optimism inspired by the 3-1 win against Leeds at the start of the month – coming hot on the heels of a 4-0 win in Sevilla in the Champions League and played out in front of fans for the first time since March - was cause for genuine belief a title challenge was on the cards.

Yet back-to-back defeats to Everton and Wolves leaves them six points behind leaders and champions Liverpool and outside of the top four on Christmas day.

How quickly things can change.

The challenge for Lampard was always going to be how quickly he could mould his much-changed side.

He has done that admirably so far, yet the fault lines are becoming more visible.

There is an over-reliance on Hakim Ziyech for creativity – so keeping him fit will be critical to them keeping pace with Liverpool.

Christian Pulisic’s on-going hamstring issues are also a concern because the prospect of the American and the Moroccan on either wing is one that will terrify defences.

They need someone to finish off their good work, which is where Timo Werner comes in.

The German started so impressively, but the goals have dried up and he looks like a player short on confidence.

It hasn’t helped him that he’s been moved from wing to wing and rarely played through the middle as Lampard has had to juggle his team to cope with injuries. Again, that is why the fitness of Ziyech and Pulisic is so important.

As a trio they have the potential to rival any front three in Europe, with Lampard constructing a pace-filled forward line in the fashion of the Liverpool attack of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino that has proved so devastating in recent years.

Should those three get a regular run in the New Year then Chelsea could look real title material and even more.

Even more so if Kai Havertz can emulate the form he showed in Germany that made him one of the most sought-after players in Europe before Chelsea paid £71million to take him from Bayer Leverkusen.

He has looked a shadow of that player – and while Lampard has staunchly defended his performances so far, he is doing little to justify that price tag so far.

These remain early days and it is much too soon to judge Havertz or any of the new additions - but after spending more than £200million to rebuild his team, Lampard needs all of signings to pay off quickly.

