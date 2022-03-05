Roman Abramovich: Chelsea owner’s record-breaking tenure in numbers

Roman Abramovich has announced he is selling Chelsea after 19 years at the helm.

"I believe this is in the best interest of the club, the fans, the employees, as well as the club’s sponsors and partners," he wrote in a brief statement, shared on Wednesday.

During nearly two decades of ownership, Abramovich and Chelsea broke numerous records, both on and off the pitch.

Following his decision to sell, take a look at the numbers behind his tenure, including the trophies won, money spent and managers sacked.

