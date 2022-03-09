Roman Abramovich’s Chelsea exit changes everything and nothing

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tom Kershaw
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Chelsea
    Chelsea
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

To truly capture the way Roman Abramovich’s wealth dazzled and beguiled, rather than becoming absorbed in the ugliness of its endgame, as fans interrupted a tribute to Ukraine to chant the name of a Russian oligarch, it’s best to return to where it all began in an attempt to make reason of the rancid. After all, it’s a sense of desperation that cultivates the illusions of a saviour, and Chelsea was the ailing but beloved institution in need of a financial lifeline. And so when Abramovich strode authoritatively and then absently through the halls of Stamford Bridge, even MPs weren’t unsusceptible to being wooed by the air of mystery. “At the end of the day, it required a fairy godmother to appear,” said David Mellor, who had chaired the government’s Football Task Force. “That fairy godmother appeared from Russia in the last three days.”

Then and now, it would require a test of anaemia to determine who out of politics and football has a paler moral compass. Certainly though, they are at their most insipid when combining forces. There were few dissenting voices in Parliament when Abramovich completed the £140m purchase of Chelsea in 2003, even if the means by which he’d amassed his billions had been well-publicised. Tony Banks, the late Labour MP and a passionate Chelsea fan, did urge an inquiry into the sale “to establish whether [Abramovich] is a fit and proper person to take over a football club in this country,” but his voice was drowned out by other supporters’ cheers.

The calls of concern last week, namely from Chris Bryant under Parliamentary privilege, pierce through the noise much more distinctly now. That it has taken the echoes of gunfire and human tragedy to bring them into the mainstream puts into perspective quite how obstinately football has ploughed on over the past two decades. History will look differently on an era that redefined English football but it is hardly a revelation, more so a reckoning with what’s always been in plain sight. Time has a way of making us numb to the inordinate, so much so that it can even normalise the presence of states and soft powers. Murky money and questionable motives now run so fiercely through the veins of the modern game that to try and cut them off would be akin to severing a vital artery.

And so, while Abramovich’s arrival changed everything, in the grander scheme of things, his hasty exit may change nothing at all. The pattern he set in motion, of eye-watering wealth, engorging competition, and different guises of ownership are more prevalent than ever. There are obvious examples, such as the persistent brazenness of Andrea Agnelli attempting to resurrect the European Super League; an idea so unpalatable even Boris Johnson was eventually forced to spit it out, like a golden retriever confronted by the one scrap of food even it couldn’t eat. There was Amanda Staveley, the face of Newcastle’s Saudi-backed ownership, who caveated her deepest sympathies for Abramovich with the unfortunate quote: “But we do have to hold all of our relationships to account”.

Perhaps, more than the 19 trophies, Staveley’s Freudian slip points to the bigger legacy Abramovich leaves behind. There is really nobody within football able to hold it to account anymore. The scale of its riches have left governing bodies backed into a corner and only an existential threat - not of war but government sanctions - has brought forwards any sort of lasting resistance. The idea of a Premier League intervention, such as the proposal to include a human rights aspect in its Owners’ and Directors’ Test, is laughable when considering who has already been deemed fit and it would still leave all manner of loopholes. Who is Richard Masters, at the end of the day, as canny and revenue-churning as he may be, to regulate and remonstrate with the superpowers and geopolitics that govern our world? The correct answer is not one that would bring any creases of surprise to his smile.

For Chelsea fans, yes, it is a prospect that genuinely shakes the fibres and will invite something close to a feeling of mourning for all those who live and breathe a club regardless of who is at its helm. Nobody can dispute the glory and glamour Abramovich brought to west London, even if it hardly redeems the taunts of those at Turf Moor on Saturday. But to those who pull at the strings of our game, from the Agnellis and Staveleys to the billionaires and consortiums lining up to buy Chelsea, it is an opportunity. One despicable land grab, with all its horrifying human consequences, has presented space for another kind altogether.

In 2013, Kevin Maguire, now an associate editor at the Daily Mirror, detailed a conversation he’d had with Tony Banks about a dinner the former sports minister allegedly had with Abramovich. Banks, who died in 2006, was asked if he had any worries about Abramovich’s ownership. “Because of the turbulent situation in Russia,” he reportedly answered, “I fear you could run out of money or be bumped off.”

Bumped out of football perhaps, but as Abramovich, according to Banks, said: “I won’t run out of money.” And the door he opened 19 years ago, which swung so quickly off its hinges, won’t blow shut with his departure either.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Team Sonnet dominates Team Scotiabank to win championship at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) exploded for a seven-goal third period against Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to claim a 10-2 victory in the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Madison Field of Oakville, Ont., scored a hat trick, while Jessie Eldridge and Victoria Bach each scored twice to help lift the Toronto club to its first title of the season on Sunday at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va.

  • Colorado Avalanche still the class of the NHL

    Justin Cuthbert counts down the top five teams in the NHL this week, with the Avs comfortably leading the pack.

  • Flames-Avalanche is the West Final we deserve

    In a showcase of the conference's division leaders, the Avalanche and Flames put on quite the performance on Saturday night.

  • Team Sonnet defeats Team Bauer to advance to championship game at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) held on for a 4-3 win over Team Bauer (Boston) on Friday to advance to the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Team Sonnet will face the winner of tomorrow's semifinal matchup between Team Adidas (Minnesota) and Team Scotiabank (Calgary) at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. The loser will square off against Team Bauer in the consolation game on Sunday at 10:3

  • ‘I’m really on the Toronto Raptors’: Dalano Banton

    Chris Boucher discusses his role as a veteran to the many young players on the Raptors while Dalano Banton still can’t believe he’s playing for his hometown team. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Hustle Play: Raptors' Dalano Banton on making the NBA, meeting Masai, rookie hazing

    Dalano Banton joins the show to talk about being drafted by his hometown team, his "welcome to the league" moment, and the advice he would give to kids who want to make the NBA.

  • CBC Sports panel: Breaking the bias in women's sports

    Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b

  • Esport star donates to Ukrainian army

    CS:GO pro-gamer Aleksandr 'S1imple' Kostliev is donating $33K to the Ukrainian army.

  • FIFA lets foreign players, coaches leave Russian clubs until June

    FIFA intervened to allow foreign players and coaches based in Russia to leave their clubs on Monday, although only for the rest of the season. Clubs in other countries will be allowed to sign up to two players who had been at clubs in Russia or Ukraine outside of the normal transfer window periods. Ukraine's league has been suspended since war engulfed the country, and its players are also allowed to temporarily leave until June 30. FIFPRO and the organization representing the world's soccer lea

  • Chris Boucher is really proud of Malachi Flynn

    The Raptors sophomore has struggled to find consistent minutes this season but never showed his frustration. Chris Boucher appreciated that. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Wings put alternate captain Danny DeKeyser on waivers for his birthday

    Veteran Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser was gifted a not-so-special birthday present from the only franchise he's ever known.

  • Chris Boucher on his relationship with Goran Dragic, getting booed

    Raptors fans let Goran Dragic have it in his return to Toronto last week and Chris Boucher touches on the game and what his encounters with Dragic were like. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Gavrilova sparks Team Scotiabank's comeback win over Team Adidas in semifinal at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

    Ilya Gavrilova potted three goals, including the game-winner, to help propel Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to a 6-2 semifinal win over Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. The victory sets up a championship game against Team Sonnet (Toronto) on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. Team Adidas will face Team Bauer (Boston) in the consolation game

  • Explaining impairment classification and factored times at the Winter Paralympics

    Canada flew out of the gates at the Beijing Paralympics, with three medals on Day 1 alone. Mollie Jepsen, an LW6/8-2 athlete, won gold in the women's standing downhill. Mac Marcoux, a B3 athlete, scored silver in the men's visually impaired downhill. And Mark Arendz, an LW6 athlete, collected biathlon bronze in the men's standing sprint. You may have watched some of these events and wondered what those letter-number combinations mean, or why there were oddly specific percentages next to athletes

  • Skier Mollie Jepsen speeds to Canada's 1st gold medal of Beijing Paralympics

    Alpine skier Mollie Jepsen sped to Canada's first gold medal of the Beijing Paralympics on Saturday in China. The 22-year-old from West Vancouver, B.C., won the women's standing downhill with a time of one minute 21.75 seconds, upgrading from the bronze she won in the event four years ago in Pyeongchang. China's Zhang Mengqiu fell just one-tenth of a second behind Jepsen to take silver, while Sweden's Ebba Aarsjoe earned bronze at 1:23.20. "Usually, we ski courses a million times before racing i

  • Stingers lose 2nd straight to Cangrejeros at FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas

    The Edmonton Stingers' last two games away from home haven't gone to plan, losing by a combined 59 points to Puerto Rico's Cangrejeros. After falling 89-68 to the Cangrejeros in December, the Stingers followed it up with an even more lopsided defeat on Sunday night in Nicaragua, dropping the game 93-55 to their counterpart in Group A of the FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas (BCLA) competition. While the logo on the Edmonton jersey was the same for both losses, the names on the back were

  • Ex-NHL superstar Ilya Kovalchuk selling New Jersey mansion for $15 million

    Ilya Kovalchuk's mansion is on the market for a cool $15 million.

  • Defending champion Fernandez roars back to punch ticket to semis at Monterrey Open

    Leylah Fernandez is off to the semifinals at the Monterrey Open after defeating China's Qiang Wang in straight sets on Saturday, keeping her title defence alive. The Laval, Que., teen won her sets 7-6 and 6-4, after falling behind Wang 3-0 in the first of the two. Fernandez, 19, is scheduled to take the court at 8:15 p.m. ET against Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia on Saturday. The Brazilian dispatched Czech Republic native Marie Bouzkova in her quarter-final match. Colombia's Camila Osorio and Spai

  • Raptors' Chris Boucher holds no ill will toward Dragic: 'I love Goran'

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Chris Boucher dishes on Goran Dragic, getting booed, and the time the Raptors forward was convinced he got traded.

  • 3 reasons why Maple Leafs fans should hold on for the ride

    The Toronto Maple Leafs continue to give their fans a nervous ride through games this season, even when winning. On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar shares three reasons why fans should remain hopeful through the turbulence, including the play of Ilya Lyubushkin and Nick Robertson.