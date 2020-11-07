Romaine lettuce recall 2020: Tanimura & Antle recalls single heads of romaine for possible E. coli contamination

Tanimura & Antle Inc. is voluntarily recalling select single heads of romaine lettuce distributed across the country for possible E. Coli contamination.

The Salinas, California-based company announced the voluntary recall in a notice posted on the Food and Drug Administration website Friday.

The affected lettuce is labeled with a "packed on date of 10/15/2020 or 10/16/2020," the company said. The UPC number on the lettuce is 0-27918-20314-9.

"No other products or pack dates are being recalled," the company said. "There have been no reported illnesses associated with the recalled product."

"The recall is being conducted in consultation with FDA, and is based on the test result of a random sample collected and analyzed by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development as part of their routine sampling program," Tanimura & Antle said in its announcement.

According to the company, 3,396 cartons of "potentially affected product" were distributed in Puerto Rico and the following 19 states, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin. Cases have between 12 and 24 heads each.

RECALL ALERT: Tanimura & Antle is recalling packaged single head romaine lettuce with 10/15 or 10/16 pack dates due to possible E. coli contamination. Consumers shouldn’t eat affected product. We’re actively investigating & will provide more information. https://t.co/MODMoePiZL pic.twitter.com/q3eU2yBP83 — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) November 6, 2020

Michigan also issued an advisory Friday advising "consumers not to eat Tanimura & Antle brand romaine lettuce packed as single heads due to food safety concerns."

According to Michigan's advisory, the lettuce was sold in a zip-top clear plastic bag with a blue label and white lettering.

The FDA tweeted that it was "actively investigating" and wrote consumers "shouldn't eat affected product."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says E. coli symptoms vary and can include abdominal cramps, nausea, fatigue and diarrhea. some people can develop a form of kidney failure.

Symptoms usually begin within three to four days after eating or drinking items containing the bacteria. However, the CDC states that symptoms can start anywhere from one to 10 days after exposure.

Last November, the CDC warned of an E. coli outbreak out of Salinas and linked infections to romaine lettuce.

Tanimura & Antle said in its announcement that it is "unlikely that this product remains at retail establishments due to the shelf life of lettuce and the number of days that have passed." The company requests anyone in the affected packages of lettuce to not consume it.

For questions, consumers are direct to call the Tanimura & Antle Consumer Hotline at 877-827-7388 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

