Roma worried about Tommaso Baldanzi after back injury with Italy U21

Roma worried about Tommaso Baldanzi after back injury with Italy U21

Roma are reportedly concerned with the status of Tommaso Baldanzi.

The 20-year-old midfielder was recently engaged with Italy’s U21 in a friendly with San Marino.

In the first half, however, Baldanzi went down due to a back injury.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, it was a strong contusion to the sciatic nerve that forced him to leave the pitch before halftime.

He is expected to undergo further tests today to assess the extent of the injury. Roma are waiting for official communication from the U21 team.