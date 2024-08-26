Roma and West Ham working on agreement for Tammy Abraham

Roma are keen on sending Tammy Abraham to West Ham United in the final days of the transfer window.

The Hammers are seriously pursuit the ex-Chelsea striker who remains on the margins of the team.

Last night, Abraham sat on the bench for 90 minutes as Roma fell 1-2 to Empoli.

According to Corriere dello Sport, negotiations between the two clubs are at an advanced stage.

The newspaper states that West Ham’s offer for Abraham corresponds to 20 million euros.

The player would be happy to return to England and thus Roma are pushing to finalize an agreement for a fee of 25 million (including add-ons).