AS Roma vs Fiorentina Serie A Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in AS Roma, Team News

The upcoming match of the 2021-22 edition of the Serie A will witness a match between AS Roma and Fiorentina. The game will be hosted at the Stadio Olimpico on Monday, August 23 at 12:15 AM IST. As Jose Mourinho officially kick-starts his second term in Serie A, AS Roma will be hoping to secure a victory on Monday. The club scripted an iconic victory over Trabzonspor by 2-1 in the first leg of their play-offs in the UEFA Europa Conference League earlier this week.

Fiorentina, on the other hand, made headlines last weekend as they defeated Cosenza by 4-0 in the first round of the Coppa Italia.

Coming to the head-to-head record, AS Roma have an edge as they thrashed Fiorentina 29 times out of 49 times in the past matches. The Serie A AS Roma vs Fiorentina match will kick off at 12:15 AM IST.

Serie A AS Roma vs Fiorentina: Team News, Injury Update

AS Roma will miss the services of their three players including the likes of Leonardo Spinazzola, Chris Smalling, and Gonzalo Villar due to injury.

For Fiorentina, Sofyan Amrabat will miss the contest on Monday as he suffered a groin injury.

AS Roma possible starting line-up: Davide Santon, Stephan El Shaarawy, Nicolo Zaniolo, Jordan Veretout, Pedro, Tammy Abraham, Rui Patricio, Chris Smalling, Rick Karsdorp, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Gianluca Mancini

Fiorentina possible starting line-up: Nikola Milenkovic, Cristiano Biraghi, Lorenzo Venuti, Youssef Maleh, Erick Pulgar, Dusan Vlahovic, Christian Kouame, Bartlomiej Dragowski, German Pezzella, Nicolas Gonzalez, Giacomo Bonaventura

What time will AS Roma vs Fiorentina Serie A match kick-off?

The Serie A fixture between both sides will kick off at 12:15 AM IST on Monday, August 23, at the Stadio Olimpico.

What TV channel will show AS Roma vs Fiorentina match?

Fans can watch the match live on MTV.

How can I live stream AS Roma vs Fiorentina Serie A fixture?

Live streaming of the match will be available on Voot Select.

