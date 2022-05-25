Roma vs Feyenoord live stream: How to watch Europa Conference League final live for FREE on TV today?

(AP)

Roma and Feyenoord will tonight battle it out to become the first ever winners of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

It’s a tournament that appeared to be more of an inconvenience than anything for the likes of Tottenham and Antonio Conte earlier in the season, but these two sides will of course be desperate to win it.

Jose Mourinho is into his fifth European final - he was won all on four occasions he’s made it this far in the past. He was emotional as Roma won their semi-final tie, showing just how much delivering the club a first European trophy since 1961 would mean to him.

Feyenoord meanwhile won the UEFA Cup 20 years ago and will be confident of pushing the Italian side all the way, despite going into the final as underdogs.

Where to watch Roma vs Feyenoord

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. Coverage begins at 7:30pm BST.

Live stream: The BT Sport Website, the BT Sport App and the BT Sport YouTube channel will offer live streams.

LIVE coverage: Get minute-by-minute updates through Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.