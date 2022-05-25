Roma vs Feyenoord LIVE: Europa Conference League final result, final score and reaction tonight

(Getty Images)

Jose Mourinho resumes his hunt for trophies on Wednesday night, as his AS Roma side take on Eredivisie side Feyenoord in the first-ever Uefa Europa Conference League final.

Neither club has been in the hunt for silverware on the domestic scene this term, with Feyenoord third in the Dutch top flight and Roma down in sixth in Serie A. But in Europe it’s a different matter, with both sides now having a glorious chance to end the 2021/22 campaign by writing their names into club folklore. The final itself is being held in Tirana, Albania, with Roma getting past the likes of Bodo/Glimt, Vitesse and Leicester en route. Feyenoord, meanwhile, saw off Partizan, Slavia Prague and Marseille to reach this stage.

The Dutch club won the old Uefa Cup in 2002, their last continental trophy, while Roma have never won a major European competition - the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup dring the 60s and the Anglo-Italian Cup 50 years ago are their only triumphs on this stage, with no trophy of any sort won since the 2008 Coppa Italia. Mourinho and his side are going all-out to end that barren run. Follow the Europa Conference League final match action and updates below:

Roma vs Feyenoord

Kick-off at 8pm BST in Tirana, live on BT Sport and for free on YouTube

Roma XI: Patricio; Mancini, Smalling, Ibanez; Karsdorp, Cristante, Mkhitaryan, Zalewski; Pellegrini, Zaniolo; Abraham

Feyenoord XI: Bijlow; Geertruida, Trauner, Senesi, Malacia; Til, Aursnes, Orkun Kökçü; Nelson, Dessers, Sinisterra

GOAL - Zaniolo pokes in the opener for Roma

Roma 1-0 Feyenoord

21:53 , Dylan Terry

90+2 mins: Chance! Feyenoord almost level it at the death! It’s pumped into the middle, Dessers flicks it on and Linssen misses the ball from six yards out!

Had to score.

Roma 1-0 Feyenoord

21:52 , Dylan Terry

90 mins: Five minutes of stoppage time to be played.

Is there one final chance for Feyenoord?

Roma 1-0 Feyenoord

21:52 , Dylan Terry

88 mins: Aursnes with another lofted ball into the area which is cleared by Karsdorp. Abraham then holds the ball up smartly and earns his side a priceless free-kick.

Abraham is then caught giving Mourinho a wink as he holds his leg on the floor! Very cheeky from the former Chelsea man.

SUBS! Two changes for Feyenoord. Kokcu and Malacia make way for Walemark and Jahanbakhsh.

Two changes for Roma too. Abraham and Karsdorp are off for Vina and Shomurodov for Roma.

Roma 1-0 Feyenoord

21:47 , Dylan Terry

86 mins: YELLOW! Patricio goes into the book for taking an absolute age with his goal kick. A bit of Mourinho ‘magic’ at work there.

Feyenoord have it back immediately from the boot of the Roma keeper. But it’s straight out of play from Aursnes and now Karsdorp has a groin problem. He’ll play on for now.

CHANCE! Oh Roma nearly seal it! They have barely had a sight of goal all night but one pass and Pellegrini is behind the Feyenoord defence. He takes the shot first time and Bijlow gets down smartly to parry away. Just about still in it, the Dutch side.

Roma 1-0 Feyenoord

21:44 , Dylan Terry

83 mins: Dessers pounces on a slip from Spinazzola and has space to run into. He approaches the edge of the box, cuts inside and tries his luck but Smalling is there AGAIN to block at the perfect moment.

Sinisterra then tries his luck on the other flank. He chops inside on his right foot but the low shot is straight down the throat of Patricio.

Roma 1-0 Feyenoord

21:42 , Dylan Terry

81 mins: Sinisterra plays it into the feet of Dessers inside the penalty area. He tries to turn but Smalling is all over the back of him like a rash. Been like that all evening.

Malacia then finds Linssen in the box and this time Mancini is there to clear.

Abraham drops deep and finds Pellegrini who heads for the corner flag! In the 81st minute! Well there’s a first.

Roma 1-0 Feyenoord

21:39 , Dylan Terry

78 mins: Feyenoord enjoy a lengthy spell of possession as whistles ring out from the Roma supporters. Pedersen eventually tries the cross into the box which Ibanez heads away.

Dessers is found in the channel and gets his cross into the box but Ibanez hacks it away before Patricio can gather.

Not long left for Feyenoord to find an equaliser.

Roma 1-0 Feyenoord

21:36 , Dylan Terry

75 mins: Good save! A Roma corner is headed away to the edge of the box and Veretout strikes it well but Bijlow is equal to it with a smart stop! It took a deflection on its way through as well which makes the save even more impressive.

Oliveira then tries his luck with a free-kick from some 35 yards out but you’d need five goals on top of one another for that to find the net.

SUBS! Trauner and Nelson have gone off for Bryan Linssen and Marcus Holmgren Pedersen. Feyenoord rolling the proverbial dice now.

Roma 1-0 Feyenoord

21:33 , Dylan Terry

73 mins: 177 passes vs 372 in favour of Feyenoord so far this evening. Not amounted to anything so far.

The Dutch side work it into Dessers on the edge of the area but he can’t do anything with it and Roma nick it before drawing another free-kick.

If there is one manager you would back to run down the clock in this final 20 minutes...then it would probably be Diego Simeone. But if there was a second then it would be Mourinho.

Roma 1-0 Feyenoord

21:32 , Dylan Terry

That still of the foul (that wasn’t given) is quite damning. Would have surely been a red card too.

No foul, no card or VAR intervention as Marcos Senesi pulls Tammy Abraham as he goes in on goal...



Have Feyenoord got away with one here? 🤔#UECLfinal pic.twitter.com/RwaEwa33uO — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 25, 2022

Roma 1-0 Feyenoord

21:30 , Dylan Terry

70 mins: The ball drops for Abraham in the box but it’s a tight angle and he can only fire his shot a couple of yards over the bar. Not had much to feed off of this evening, the Roma striker.

Nelson tries to find the space in behind the Roma defence but Mancini is in the perfect position to watch it drift out for a goal kick.

Smalling, Mancini and Ibanez have been absolutely superb so far.

Roma 1-0 Feyenoord

21:28 , Dylan Terry

67 mins: Karsdorp does well to force a throw-in on the halfway line as Roma alleviate the pressure for the first time in a long while. Zaniolo then impressively forces a corner which comes to nothing in the end.

SUBS! Here is the response from Mourinho to the Feyenoord pressure. Zaniolo and Zalewski make way for Jordan Veretout and Leonardo Spinazzola.

Roma 1-0 Feyenoord

21:25 , Dylan Terry

64 mins: Another chance for Feyenoord goes begging. Aursnes works it well down the left and finds Nelson in the penalty area but his poked effort deflects just wide of Patricio’s left-hand post.

Roma need to do something about this pressure. They have been totally dominated since the start of this second half.

Roma 1-0 Feyenoord

21:22 , Dylan Terry

62 mins: Dessers finally appears to be through on goal as he gets beyond Smalling but Ibanez is back there to make the last-ditch challenge. Then it is brought back for a handball by the Feyenoord forward.

Roma look a lot more open in this second half. Jose does NOT look impressed on the touchline.

Roma 1-0 Feyenoord

21:21 , Dylan Terry

60 mins: Karsdorp nods the ball behind for another Feyenoord corner. It’s played short and worked very intricately before Aursnes slides a pass into Kokcu who lets fly but Smalling blocks superbly! The former Manchester United man has been brilliantly so far tonight.

SUB! Guus Til has made way for Jens Toornstra.

Roma 1-0 Feyenoord

21:18 , Dylan Terry

What a save this was from Rui Patricio.

BIG save from Rui Patricio! 🧤#UECLfinal pic.twitter.com/VUKX3i7g0x — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 25, 2022

Roma 1-0 Feyenoord

21:17 , Dylan Terry

57 mins: That was a really disappointing decision from referee Istvan Kovacs and the VAR officials. You have to assume if Abraham had gone down there that it would have been a foul and a red card. His desire to stay on his feet has cost him and helped Feyenoord.

Nevertheless, a totally different second half! There was almost no goalmouth action in the first period. It’s been all goalmouth action since the break!

Roma 1-0 Feyenoord

21:15 , Dylan Terry

54 mins: More drama!

Abraham catches Senesi napping and suddenly looks to be through on goal. Senesi then opts to pull him back and the England international chooses not to go down. When he can’t reach the ball he then pulls up and calls for the referee to give the free-kick and possible red card. Nothing is given. It goes to VAR and still nothing!

If Abraham goes down there, it’s a red card. Sad to see really.

Roma 1-0 Feyenoord

21:13 , Dylan Terry

51 mins: Another Feyenoord corner is played short and when Aursnes sends it into the middle it looks for a moment to have put Patricio in trouble before he backpedals to claim a difficult cross.

OH WHAT A SAVE! It’s a delightful move from Feyenoord as Sinisterra sprints down the right and turns it back for Geertruida whose 20 yard thunderbolt is tipped onto the post by Patricio!

The corner is then swung in and the flick on narrowly evades Trauner.

Feyenoord all over Roma.

Roma 1-0 Feyenoord

21:10 , Dylan Terry

48 mins: Til does well to beat Mancini down the right in the opening moments of the second half but the Roma defender brilliantly gets back at him to recover the ball.

CHANCE! Oh two superb opportunities for Feyenoord! The corner is played short and when it’s eventually sent low into the box Mancini turns it against his own post! Pinball ensues around the penalty area and Patricio is forced to make a smart save!

There is then a VAR check for a possible handball but nothing comes of it.

Feyenoord have started this second period so fast!

Second half: Roma 1-0 Feyenoord

21:06 , Dylan Terry

46 mins: Here we go then with the second half. Roma are 45 minutes away from a first ever major European trophy.

HT: Roma 1-0 Feyenoord

21:02 , Dylan Terry

We will be back underway in Albania shortly. Feyenoord are going to have to show more attacking threat in the second half or this final will drift away from them.

From a Roma point of view, you can bet your house on Mourinho calling for more of the same.

HT: Roma 1-0 Feyenoord

20:59 , Dylan Terry

I mean, it isn’t the Champions League, but it’s still pretty impressive.

22&327 - Nicolò Zaniolo (22 years, 327 days) is the youngest Italian player to score in a final of a major European competition since Alessandro Del Piero (22 years, 200 days) against Borussia Dortmund in Champions League in May 1997. Fearless.#RomaFeyenoord pic.twitter.com/3oHQ9WwfRB — OptaPaolo 🏆 (@OptaPaolo) May 25, 2022

HT: Roma 1-0 Feyenoord

20:55 , Dylan Terry

This was Jose’s rather disappointing reaction to that opening goal. To be fair, he has seen enough European final goals at this point.

The Roma bench went crazy after going 1-0 up.



Jose Mourinho on the other hand... 😅#UECL pic.twitter.com/ReKHasDaUn — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 25, 2022

HT: Roma 1-0 Feyenoord

20:50 , Dylan Terry

Half-time: That’s half-time and it’s Zaniolo’s goal which separates the two teams. It’s 45 minutes of football that you would associate with the old, vintage Jose Mourinho.

Very few chances. This is the difference so far.

ROMA LEAD! ⚽️



Nicolò Zaniolo with a beautiful touch and finish to put José Mourinho's men in front! 😮‍💨#UECLfinal pic.twitter.com/ZXKz0Gkmci — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 25, 2022

Roma 1-0 Feyenoord

20:47 , Dylan Terry

45+3 mins: Four minutes of added time at the end of the half as Dessers tries his luck from the edge of the box but it’s blocked brilliantly by Mancini.

Malacia then sends a dangerous cross into the middle with the outside of his boot and Patricio climbs to nick it away from Dessers just ahead of the Feyenoord striker.

Bit of pressure from Feyenoord in the final third. Finally.

Roma 1-0 Feyenoord

20:45 , Dylan Terry

45 mins: Zaniolo is up against two Feyenoord players on the right-hand side but he does superbly to beat one and force a corner off the other.

It’s whipped in and Cristante wins the first ball at the near post but it cannons off a Feyenoord shirt and away from danger.

The Dutch team then try to break before Kokcu’s slide pass inside the full-back is too heavy for Sinisterra.

Looks like Roma will go into half-time with a slender lead after a rather forgettable 45 minutes of football.

Roma 1-0 Feyenoord

20:42 , Dylan Terry

42 mins: Feyenoord’s possession has dropped to 61 per cent now but that is still a hell of a lot for a team who are yet to even test the opposition keeper.

Oh and there is a shot! Kokcu tries his luck from 25 yards out and the ball swerves all over the place in the air as Patricio watches it all the way onto his gloves. The keeper parries it a few yards in front of him and gathers at the second time of asking.

Finally the former Wolves man has been forced into action.

Roma 1-0 Feyenoord

20:40 , Dylan Terry

39 mins: Patricio kicks long downfield and Abraham flicks it on well but Senesi cuts it out in front of Zaniolo.

Roma come again with Smalling. He finds Pellegrini in the right channel and he looks to pick out a man in the middle but Kokcu does well to slide in and stop the supply.

Since the goal, Roma have been the far better team.

Roma 1-0 Feyenoord

20:37 , Dylan Terry

36 mins: Roma are in the mood all of a sudden. Abraham receives the ball in the right channel and drives at Malacia but the Feyenoord defender does just enough to snuff out the danger.

Roma then get themselves a corner. It’s swung in towards Smalling who gets his head to it but Bijlow plucks it out of the air with relative ease.

That goal has shook Feyenoord a little. The Dutch side look to find Dessers up front and when Smalling gets his body across to stop the chance it’s the Feyenoord forward who ends up getting in his face.

GOAL! Roma 1-0 Feyenoord (Zaniolo, 32)

20:32 , Dylan Terry

32 mins: First chance and a first goal!

Well, it’s been a torrid opening 32 minutes but suddenly Roma are ahead! Ibanez sends an enticing cross into the middle. Trauner gets a flick to it with his head but can’t stop it dropping to Zaniolo. He brings it down with his chest and then clips his shot perfectly over the sprawling Bijlow.

Classic Mourinho. No opportunities for half an hour. Suddenly, goal.

Roma 0-0 Feyenoord

20:30 , Dylan Terry

30 mins: Roma are awarded a free-kick 10 yards inside the Feyenoord half. Pellegrini swings it into a dangerous area but nobody makes any contact with the ball and Bijlow has the simple task of mopping up.

Moments later Ibanez tries a similar inswinging cross which Oliveira is sprinting onto but Bijlow is out once more to claim.

Roma beginning to grow into the match a little more. Been a fairly flat game so far though.

Roma 0-0 Feyenoord

20:26 , Dylan Terry

27 mins: First real incisive pass from Roma. Pellegrini tries to find Zalewski with a pass through the eye of a needle but it narrowly skips beyond the Italian and Bijlow can collect the ball.

Feyenoord then create a meaningful attack of their own as Nelson drives infield but is tackled as he threatens to make his way into the penalty area.

YELLOW! Here come Roma again as Abraham gets on the ball for the first time. He knocks the ball beyond Trauner on the halfway line and is then cynically brought down. Trauner goes in the book.

Finally some energy is injected into this game.

Roma 0-0 Feyenoord

20:23 , Dylan Terry

24 mins: It’s been an incredibly negative start by Roma who are content to sit in their own half and watch Feyenoord probe for an opening. Zaniolo eventually gives his defenders a breather by drawing a foul.

But Feyenoord immediately pinch the ball and come forward yet again. I don’t think I have even mentioned Tammy Abraham on the ball so far tonight. That should tell you all you need to know.

Roma 0-0 Feyenoord

20:21 , Dylan Terry

21 mins: Roma give the ball away yet again in their own half. Dessers pounces on the loose pass and lays it off to Til who shanks his shot into a Roma leg. Nelson then allows Roma to regroup as he brings down Ibanez for the free-kick.

Mancini then gives a free-kick away to Feyenoord in his own half - where almost the entirety of the opening quarter of this game has been played.

The set-piece is played out to Nelson who tries to beat Zalewski down the flank but the Roma man does well to stop the cross and win a goal kick.

Roma 0-0 Feyenoord

20:17 , Dylan Terry

18 mins: SUB! Body blow for Roma here. Henrikh Mkhitaryan goes down and isn’t going to be able to continue here. He was in a race to be fit for the final and has lasted less than 20 minutes.

The former Arsenal and Manchester United man trudges off the pitch and is replaced by Sergio Oliveira.

Roma 0-0 Feyenoord

20:15 , Dylan Terry

15 mins: Feyenoord have had 71 per cent of the ball in the opening quarter of an hour. But that won’t bother a certain manager one bit. The Dutch side have enjoyed almost all of the possession but are yet to really make it count in front of goal.

Aursnes sends a cross in from the left towards Til at the back post but it’s beyond him and out for a Roma goal kick.

Feyenoord win it straight back though. Roma defender Mancini throws his arm up in the air in frustration. The Italians are yet to get a hold of this final.

Roma 0-0 Feyenoord

20:12 , Dylan Terry

12 mins: Sinisterra does excellently to hold off Mancini down the left-hand side. He manages to work the space for a cross but it’s straight into the arms of Patricio.

Senesi and Malacia get away with playing the ball around on the edge of their own box. Feyenoord clearly have very little fear and a lot of belief in their ability to play it out from the back.

Zaniolo is picked out down the left channel but Senesi gets his body across as the Roma attacker looks to drive infield.

No real chances to speak of as yet.

Roma 0-0 Feyenoord

20:08 , Dylan Terry

9 mins: Feyenoord steal the ball away from Cristante midway inside the Roma half but this time the Italians get away with it as it kindly bounces back to Mancini.

Cristante plays a lovely crossfield ball for Zalewski who manages to keep it in play but then fails to sustain the attack.

Roma then come forward once more as Karsdorp’s dangerous cross is over the head of Abraham and Pellegrini fails to get any meaningful connection on the ball.

Better from Roma after a difficult start.

Roma 0-0 Feyenoord

20:05 , Dylan Terry

6 mins: Roma sitting very deep in the early stages as Feyenoord press high up the pitch. The Dutch outfit are enjoying lengthy spells on the ball.

Senesi slides a pass into Kokcu on the edge of the box and Smalling quickly closes the distance to smother the Feyenoord midfielder.

Dare I say it? A typical Jose Mourinho shape.

Roma 0-0 Feyenoord

20:03 , Dylan Terry

3 mins: Trauner shows some early pace down the right-hand side and feeds it into Nelson. He turns it onto Kokcu but Roma manage to rather scrappily clear it on the edge of their own box.

Kokcu then fouls Karsdorp and Roma get themselves a free-kick.

Feyenoord have enjoyed all of the ball in the opening minutes of this final. Smalling gives it straight back to them as he thumps a clearance straight out of play.

Roma 0-0 Feyenoord

20:00 , Dylan Terry

1 min: HERE WE GO!

Feyenoord get this first ever Europa Conference League final underway in Albania, kicking from left to right.

Roma vs Feyenoord

19:58 , Dylan Terry

Ok then! Roma vs Feyenoord is here. The players are out on the pitch and the stadium is filled with Italian and Dutch fans.

Kick-off is next!

Roma vs Feyenoord

19:55 , Dylan Terry

Jose Mourinho was asked about the importance of the final for himself during his pre-match press conference earlier this week.

To which he responded: “If I win I will become the first one to win all European trophies, but that’s only if I win.

“The ‘Special One’ story is an old story. It was when I was at the beginning (of my career). When you have more maturity and stability, you think more about the people and less about yourself.

“It’s an old story. I don’t believe in magic. When you arrive at a final after a season of work, the work is done. It’s the team’s moment, not the moment of an individual.”

Of course, we all know it really is about him...

Roma vs Feyenoord

19:51 , Dylan Terry

Roma’s season does hinge on this Europa Conference League final.

It’s true, Jose Mourinho has done a sensational job to get the Roma faithful on side despite some indifferent results.

But a sixth place finish and no silverware would not be deemed a success by anybody at the club. That’s why tonight is so important.

Feyenoord’s run to the final

19:47 , Dylan Terry

I know what you’re thinking - well how did Feyenoord reach the final? Fear not, here that is too.

Second qualifying round: Drita (3-2 on aggregate)

Third qualifying round: Luzern (6-0)

Play-offs: Elfsborg (6-3 agg)

Group E: Maccabi Haifa (Drew 0-0 & won 2-1), Union Berlin (Won3-1 & Won 1-2), Slavia Prague (Won 2-1 & drew 2-2

Round of 16: Partizan Belgrade (8-3 on agg)

Quarter-finals: Slavia Prague(6-4 on agg)

Semi-finals: Marseille (3-2 on agg)

Roma’s run to the final

19:42 , Dylan Terry

How did Roma reach the Europa Conference League final? Well, here is their route to Albania.

Play-off: Trabzonspor (5-1 on agg)

Group C: CSKA Sofia (Won 5-1 & won 2-3), Zorya Luhansk (Won 0-3 & Won 4-0), Bodo/Glimt (Lost 6-1 & drew 2-2)

Round of 16: Vitesse (1-0 on agg)

Quarter-finals: Bodo/Glimt (5-2 on agg)

Semi-finals: Leicester City (2-1 on agg)

Roma vs Feyenoord

19:37 , Dylan Terry

Another man we are yet to mention is former Manchester United centre-back Chris Smalling.

The former England international has been sensational since going on loan to Roma at the start of the 2019/20 campaign.

Mourinho has put his trust in him this season and he has featured in 27 of their 38 Serie A matches.

If Roma do win tonight, this would be Smalling’s first trophy since he won the Europa League with Man Utd in 2017.

Roma vs Feyenoord

19:32 , Dylan Terry

The Feyenoord players have emerged and are checking out the surroundings ahead of tonight’s colossal final.

This stadium may be on the small side for a European occasion such as this, but it promises to be incredibly loud once the fans fill it up.

Uefa will be very pleased with how this competition has gone down in its first year.

Roma vs Feyenoord

19:27 , Dylan Terry

A peek into the Roma dressing room ahead of tonight’s huge European final. There is undoubtedly a huge amount of anticipation in the air.

Just over half an hour to go now until kick-off. Don’t go anywhere.

Roma vs Feyenoord

19:22 , Dylan Terry

A reminder that the winner of the Europa Conference League final earns themselves a place in the Europa League for next season.

However, Roma have already qualified for the Europa League after finishing sixth in Serie A.

Feyenoord have also qualified for the Europa League after finishing third in the Eredivisie.

So, in summary, tonight is just all about the trophy.

Roma vs Feyenoord

19:17 , Dylan Terry

One former Arsenal player is starting tonight in the form of Henrikh Mkhitaryan. He lines up in Mourinho’s Roma XI.

Another man known for his time at Arsenal, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, who is on loan at Roma from the Gunners, begins on the bench.

Could either of them play pivotal roles in the outcome of this European final?

Roma vs Feyenoord

19:11 , Dylan Terry

If you are just tuning in, we are a little under an hour away from the Europa Conference League final between Roma and Feyenoord.

Or, if you’ve caught any of the wider build-up, Jose Mourinho & Tammy Abraham vs Feyenoord.

Roma vs Feyenoord

19:05 , Dylan Terry

So after seeing how both teams are lining up tonight, who do you fancy to lift the Europa Conference League trophy tonight?

Feyenoord beat Marseille in the semi-finals to book their place in Albania this evening. Roma overcame Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City.

Feyenoord bid to make history

19:00 , Dylan Terry

It isn’t just Jose Mourinho who could make history tonight by winning the third of the three European trophies.

If Feyenoord do so, they will become the first club to win the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League.

Roma have not won the Champions League or Europa League in their history.

Race for Conference League top scorer

18:54 , Dylan Terry

Speaking of Tammy Abraham, he is one behind Feyenoord’s Cyriel Dessers in the race to become the top scorer in this season’s Europa Conference League.

The Englishman has scored nine goals in the competition ahead of tonight’s final, with Dessers narrowly in front of him on 10.

Will that change after the 90 (possibly 120) minutes this evening?

Roma vs Feyenoord team news

18:48 , Dylan Terry

Your Roma team for tonight’s game:

Roma: Patricio, Mancini, Smalling, Ibanez, Karsdorp, Cristante, Mkhitaryan, Zalewski, Pellegrini, Zaniolo, Abraham

And here is your Feyenoord team for this evening

Feyenoord: Bijlow; Geertruida, Trauner, Senesi, Malacia; Til, Aursnes, Orkun Kökçü; Nelson, Dessers, Sinisterra

Roma vs Feyenoord

18:45 , Dylan Terry

A little glimpse into what the players will see before they step out onto the pitch for the final this evening.

It promises to be a special night in Albania - a country which has rarely staged major football matches in the past.

Abraham thanks Roma for support

18:39 , Dylan Terry

Tammy Abraham has thanked the Roma fans for making him feel so welcome during his first season in Italy.

In the lead-up to the Europa Conference League final, he said: “Since day one, as soon as I touched down in Rome, it made me feel like one of their own straight away.

“I told myself, ‘I’ll give my blood, sweat, tears for this club,’ and it’s been an amazing year.”

Roma favourites with the bookies

18:33 , Dylan Terry

Roma are the favourites with the bookies to lift the Europa Conference League trophy this evening.

Jose Mourinho’s men have been fancied throughout Europe’s third tier competition and now only have Feyenoord between themselves and the title.

Roma win: 8/11

Feyenoord win: 25/19

The Air Albania Stadium

18:27 , Dylan Terry

The setting for tonight’s Europa Conference League final between Italian outfit Roma and Dutch side Feyenoord.

It is being played at the Air Albania Stadium in, you guessed it, Albania.

The capacity is only 22,500 but tonight there is expected to be an atmosphere which vastly outperforms that raw figure.

Tammy the man for the big occasion?

18:21 , Dylan Terry

Tammy Abraham will be hoping to add to his 27 goals in all competitions when he takes to the field for Roma this evening.

The England international broke Gabriel Batistuta and Vincenzo Montella’s record of 21 goals in a debut season for the club.

Now he has his eyes firmly set on European glory as he looks to cap a wonderful campaign in Italy with a trophy.

Roma vs Feyenoord

18:15 , Dylan Terry

What about Feyenoord?

The Dutch side are looking to add another continental crown to the Uefa Cup secured in 2002.

Feyenoord are the only side from the Netherlands to win a European trophy this century and will hope to double their tally.

But standing in their way is the Jose Mourinho - a man known for creating some memorable European nights.

Feyenoord team news

18:09 , Dylan Terry

Feyenoord wrapped up their league season a week earlier than Roma, which may allow Reiss Nelson, Tyrell Malacia and Gernot Trauner time to recover from knocks.

Goalkeeper Justin Bijlow has not played since undergoing foot surgery in March but is part of the squad named by Arne Slot, and could come back into the side.

Roma team news

18:03 , Dylan Terry

Jose Mourinho has never lost a major European final and is believed to have few injury headaches.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been struggling with an injury suffered during the semi-final first leg against Leicester, but has travelled to Albania.

Rick Karsdorp and Chris Smalling are likely to start.

How to watch Europa Conference League final

17:57 , Dylan Terry

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch Roma vs Feyenoord live on BT Sport 1, with coverage due to begin at 7.30pm BST.

Subscribers can watch the game via the BT Sport app or online player, while the broadcaster will also be providing a free stream on their YouTube channel.

Mourinho eyes history once more

17:51 , Dylan Terry

Jose Mourinho is aiming to become the first manager to win the Europa Conference League tonight.

In doing so, he would also become the first coach to win the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League.

He won the Champions League with Porto and Inter Milan, Uefa Cup/Europa League with Porto and Manchester United, and is now going for the Conference League with Roma.

Albania police deport dozens of fans after clashes

17:45 , Dylan Terry

Dozens of soccer fans have been deported back to Italy following violent clashes in Tirana ahead of Wednesday’s Europa Conference League final, Albania’s deputy head of police said.

Italian club Roma will face Dutch team Feyenoord in the match at the 20,000-capacity National Arena.

Two separate groups of Dutch and Italian fans clashed with police on Tuesday in the city, injuring 19 officers and five Albanian civilians. One police officer was injured from a knife attack, authorities said.

Albania police deport dozens of soccer fans after clashes

Jose Mourinho remembering Alex Ferguson advice ahead of Europa Conference League final

15:03 , Karl Matchett

Jose Mourinho admits he does not know when he will call time on his illustrious managerial career as he targets another taste of European glory.

The 59-year-old will send his Roma side into Europa Conference League battle with Feyenoord at the Arena Kombetare in Tirana on Wednesday evening with the words of former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson ringing in his ears.

Mourinho was invited into Ferguson’s – and later his – office at Old Trafford ahead of a Champions League clash in March 2013 during his time as Real Madrid boss and was served with a warning of what lay ahead for him.

The Portuguese told Uefa’s official website: “I asked him, ‘What is it like, boss? Does it change? Does it change over the years?’. He said, ‘Forget about it. Nothing changes. It’s the same up until the very last day’.

“That is why I keep saying I cannot believe I am 59 years old. I cannot believe I have a 21 or 22-year career as a head coach.

“I cannot tell you when I am going to stop because I cannot visualise it. The passion doesn’t change.”

Jose Mourinho remembering Fergie’s advice ahead of Europa Conference League final