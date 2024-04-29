Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen: Europa League prediction, team news, kick-off time, TV, live stream, h2h, odds

Bayer Leverkusen head to Roma for the first leg of their Europa League semi-final on Thursday night.

Xabi Alonso remains unbeaten throughout the entire season having wrapped up the Bundesliga title and a stunning treble is very much on the cards for Leverkusen.

However, the Spaniard will not be the only majestic former midfielder in the dugouts when he goes up against Daniele De Rossi.

Roma have earned a reputation for late shows under their club legend coach and are aiming for a third-straight European final having won the 2022 Conference League and lost on penalties in last year’s Europa final.

Only Leverkusen out of these teams have lifted this cup before, back in 1988.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off on Thursday, May 2, 2024.

The match will take place at the Stadio Olimpico.

Leverkusen knocked out West Ham in the quarter-finals (AP)

Where to watch Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage beginning at 7.30pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen team news

Zeki Celik is suspended for the Giallorossi so Rick Karsdorp should deputise at right-back. Leandro Paredes, banned for the quarter-final second leg, will complete the midfield.

De Rossi’s chief question comes up front where Romelu Lukaku is a doubt, meaning Tammy Abraham and ex-Leverkusen man Sardar Azmoun are competing to start. Abraham’s injury-time equaliser in Sunday’s draw at Napoli should give him the edge if needs be.

Chris Smalling is likely to miss out through injury while Dean Huijsen and Rasmus Kristensen are unregistered.

Bayer will put Jonathan Tah through a fitness test after he suffered a knock in the late comeback draw with Stuttgart on the weekend.

Borja Iglesias and Adam Hlozek are unavailable.

Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction

Leverkusen demolished an experienced and talented West Ham side to reach this stage and few would fancy them to choke with the trophy now within reach. Still, Roma won’t make it easy.

Bayer Leverkusen to win, 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

The Italians claimed a narrow win in last season’s Europa League semi-finals against this very opponent.

Roma wins: 2

Bayer Leverkusen wins: 1

Draws: 3

Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen match odds

Roma: 13/5

Bayer Leverkusen: Evens

Draw: 12/5

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).